Hear Alex Sampson's New Single 'Not Even Gone'

(WR) Alex Sampson releases "Not Even Gone," the poignant new single, today via Warner Records. "Not Even Gone" captures the ache of anticipatory loss and the feeling of missing someone while they're still right there.

"Not Even Gone" isn't just about heartbreak after the fact; it lives in the moment before everything changes. With Alex's signature emotional honesty at the center, the track explores the quiet dread and tenderness of holding someone close while sensing time slipping away. A song for anyone who's ever tried to memorize a moment because they knew it wouldn't last.

"Not Even Gone" is such a special song to me. It's not just a song about missing someone, it's missing them before they're gone. It's inspired by that feeling when you know you're going to lose them whether it's a breakup, death or simply leaving for a while, you still have them in that moment," said Sampson.

The song arrives as Alex continues building momentum into a milestone year. This month, he kicked off his first headline tour across the U.S. and Canada, following a run of dates opening for Jamie Miller across North America and Europe. The release continues the chapter that began with his sophomore EP Hopeless Romantic, and Alex is set to release his debut album this summer via Warner Records.

