Jill Scott Returns With 'To Whom This May Concern'

(The Orchard) Three-time GRAMMY Award-winning icon Jill Scott triumphantly releases her sixth studio album, To Whom This May Concern, available now worldwide. Released independently through her own Blues Babe imprint and distributed by Human Re Sources/The Orchard, the highly anticipated project marks Jill's first album of new music in over a decade. The album is available digitally, on CD, and as a special single LP gold vinyl edition. Stream or purchase To Whom This May Concern here.

After 11 years, Jill Scott does not simply return; she reclaims, reintroduces, and redefines. To Whom This May Concern is not just an album; it is an invitation. Step into Jill's backyard. Stay awhile. Bring a friend. Sit at the table. This is music meant to gather us-celebrating both our shared humanity and the beautiful differences that make us whole.

Layered in lush jazz textures, resonant bass lines, electric rap cadences, and the undeniable pulse of community, the album feels expansive yet intimate. Jill has never allowed herself to be confined to one lane, and here she colors far outside the lines-effortlessly blending soul, hip-hop, jazz, spoken word, and even house. On "Right Here Right Now," produced by Om'Mas Keith, she salutes the DJs who have long championed her voice over pounding house beats, proving once again that Jill Scott moves where the spirit leads. "Pressha" is a soul-bearing anthem of liberation and marks Scott's latest Top 10 R&B radio hit. Rooted in her signature truth-telling, the track confronts the invisible weight of societal expectations - beauty myths, status games, and the pressure to conform.

A master storyteller, Jill returns with what feels like a proverbial carpetbag full of stories, spirit, and soul. The result is a body of work that is equal parts magic, medicine, and mastery.

A true collaborator at heart, To Whom This May Concern features dynamic appearances from Ab-Soul, JID, Tierra Whack, and Too $hort. The project is further elevated by powerhouse production from Adam Blackstone, Om'Mas Keith, DJ Premier, Camper, Andre Harris, Seige Monstracity, Trombone Shorty, Eric Wortham, DW Wright, and VT Tolan. From the brassy brilliance of Trombone Shorty, to North Philly's fearless lyricist Tierra Whack, to the smooth intensity of Ab-Soul, and the legendary Bay Area icon Too $hort, Jill curates a cross-generational, cross-genre experience rooted in authenticity and freedom.

To Whom This May Concern is grown. It is bold. It is communal. It is fearless. And it was worth the wait.

