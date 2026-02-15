Key Glock, Young Dolph, And More Fuel Kenny Muney's Muney Talk 2

(Audible Treats) Since he emerged in the late 2010s, Paper Route Empire rapper Kenny Muney has been one of the hardest-working rappers in his hometown. Today, the South Memphis rhymer rewards his longtime fans with Muney Talk 2.

The new album is a sequel to 2019's Muney Talk, home to his breakout hit, "Feeling Me" (7.3 million streams on Spotify), as well as his early collaborations with Young Dolph ("AF") and Key Glock ("Muney Talk"). Kenny recaptures his young and hungry self with the upcoming sequel, applying lessons learned in the intervening six years to create something new and exciting.

On the confident and wistful album intro "Don't Worry About Me," Kenny speaks on the highs and lows of his life in the 7 years since Muney Talk, marked by titanic triumphs and great loss. "Oh My Jesus" connects Kenny with his PRE brother Key Glock for a bit of effortless flexing, as the two rappers trade boasts with aplomb. Recent single "Hunned" ft. Peezy is another highlight, marked by its sex positive bars and mournful saxophones. Kenny kicks up the tempo with "Set It Off," giving the usually laid-back rapper a chance to raise the energy level. The album ends with "Caddy," a new collaboration with Sauce Walka, in which Kenny and the Houston legend connect atop a bluesy, bass-led backdrop. Home to additional singles "Skincare" and "Papi's Home," and boasting an additional guest spot from BEO Lil Kenny, Muney Talk 2 is avaialble on all platforms via Paper Route Empire.

Muney Talk 2 follows Kenjamin Franklin, Kenny's 2025 album, and 2024's The Blue Seasons and its accompanying Super Deluxe edition.

With Muney Talk 2 out now, it is once again Kenny Muney season. Stay tuned for more from the South Memphis rapper as the year moves along.

Stream Muney Talk 2 here

