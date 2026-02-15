Key Glock, Young Dolph, And More Fuel Kenny Muney's Muney Talk 2

(Audible Treats) Since he emerged in the late 2010s, Paper Route Empire rapper Kenny Muney has been one of the hardest-working rappers in his hometown. Today, the South Memphis rhymer rewards his longtime fans with Muney Talk 2.
The new album is a sequel to 2019's Muney Talk, home to his breakout hit, "Feeling Me" (7.3 million streams on Spotify), as well as his early collaborations with Young Dolph ("AF") and Key Glock ("Muney Talk"). Kenny recaptures his young and hungry self with the upcoming sequel, applying lessons learned in the intervening six years to create something new and exciting.
On the confident and wistful album intro "Don't Worry About Me," Kenny speaks on the highs and lows of his life in the 7 years since Muney Talk, marked by titanic triumphs and great loss. "Oh My Jesus" connects Kenny with his PRE brother Key Glock for a bit of effortless flexing, as the two rappers trade boasts with aplomb. Recent single "Hunned" ft. Peezy is another highlight, marked by its sex positive bars and mournful saxophones. Kenny kicks up the tempo with "Set It Off," giving the usually laid-back rapper a chance to raise the energy level. The album ends with "Caddy," a new collaboration with Sauce Walka, in which Kenny and the Houston legend connect atop a bluesy, bass-led backdrop. Home to additional singles "Skincare" and "Papi's Home," and boasting an additional guest spot from BEO Lil Kenny, Muney Talk 2 is avaialble on all platforms via Paper Route Empire.
Muney Talk 2 follows Kenjamin Franklin, Kenny's 2025 album, and 2024's The Blue Seasons and its accompanying Super Deluxe edition.
With Muney Talk 2 out now, it is once again Kenny Muney season. Stay tuned for more from the South Memphis rapper as the year moves along.
Stream Muney Talk 2 here
Kenny Muney 'On Fire' With New Video
Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral- Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister- Manchester Orchestra's Tim Very Dead At 42- more
Ghost Celebrate Friday The 13th With 'Umbra' Video- Don Broco Tap Nickelback For 'Nightmare Tripping'- Gogol Bordello Stream 'We Mean It, Man!' Album- more
Hear The War And Treaty's Diane Warren Penned 'If This Day'- Brothers Osborne Expand 'Pawn Shop' For 10th Anniversary- Luke Grimes Previews Sophomore- more
Jill Scott Returns With 'To Whom This May Concern'- Miguel Kicks Off CAOS Tour in Atlanta- Key Glock, Young Dolph, And More Fuel Kenny Muney's Muney Talk 2- more
On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More
More Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral
Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister
Manchester Orchestra's Tim Very Dead At 42
The Beach Boys' Near-Mythical 'Adult/Child' Sessions Released For First Time
Watch Iron Savior Give 'Take On Me' A Metal Makeover
Story Of The Year Release New Album A.R.S.O.N.
Metal Church Unleash 'Brainwash Game' Video
Dirty Heads Launch 'Seven Seas' Video