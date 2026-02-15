Miguel Kicks Off CAOS Tour in Atlanta

() Grammy Award-winning artist and visionary Miguel officially launched his highly anticipated CAOS Tour, opening the global run with a powerful, genre-spanning performance at Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy last week.

The 41-date tour, produced by Live Nation, brings the world of CAOS to life onstage across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe through early May.

Backed by immersive production and a career-spanning setlist, Miguel debuted live performances from his new album CAOS alongside fan favorites that have defined his catalog. The intentional set design draws fans into the world of CAOS, featuring an Olmec head to evoke subconscious chaos and an overturned police car to represent collective chaos and systems of control. The opening night set the tone for a tour that seamlessly bridges eras while pushing Miguel's sound and vision forward.

The North American leg continues through March 21, with stops in New York (Radio City Music Hall), Chicago (Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom), San Francisco (Bill Graham Civic Auditorium) and more, including a special hometown performance at Los Angeles' Kia Forum with special guest Channel Tres. The tour heads overseas for a spring run across the UK and Europe, with performances in London, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, and additional major markets. All shows include support from Jean Dawson.

The tour follows the release of CAOS, Miguel's most vulnerable and uncompromising body of work to date. Released on his birthday, the album reflects a period of creative rebirth-transforming years of grief, love, desire, and identity into a bold new chapter. With CAOS, Miguel continues to redefine what evolution looks like for a modern artist, bringing that same fearless energy to the stage.

With a career defined by innovation and impact, Miguel has remained one of music's most forward-thinking voices since earning the GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Song for "Adorn." From the triple-platinum success of "Sure Thing" to back-to-back No. 1 debuts on Billboard's R&B Albums Chart with Wildheart and War & Leisure, Miguel's influence transcends generations-and the CAOS Tour represents his boldest live statement yet.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, guided behind-the-scenes tour, exclusive pre-show VIP soundcheck and Q&A, invitation to Miguel's pre-show VIP Lounge & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com!

TOUR DATES:

Tue Feb 10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Wed Feb 11 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Fri Feb 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome

Sat Feb 14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Feb 15 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Tue Feb 17 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Wed Feb 18 - Toronto, ON - History

Sat Feb 21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

Sun Feb 22 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Tue Feb 24 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall

Thu Feb 26 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Fri Feb 27 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Sat Feb 28 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Mon Mar 02 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Tue Mar 03 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live

Thu Mar 05 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Fri Mar 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

Sun Mar 08 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium

Mon Mar 09 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

Tue Mar 10 - Vancouver, BC - UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Thu Mar 12 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Fri Mar 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sat Mar 14 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Mon Mar 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed Mar 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

Fri Mar 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat Mar 21 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall^

Mon Apr 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester

Tue Apr 14 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham

Thu Apr 16 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

Sun Apr 19 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine

Mon Apr 20 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia

Thu Apr 23 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

Fri Apr 24 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg

Sun Apr 26 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt

Mon Apr 27 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle

Wed Apr 29 - Prague, CZ - SaSaZu

Thu Apr 30 - Zurich, CH - X-TRA

Sat May 02 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz

Mon May 04 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera

Tue May 05 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz

