Miguel Kicks Off CAOS Tour in Atlanta

() Grammy Award-winning artist and visionary Miguel officially launched his highly anticipated CAOS Tour, opening the global run with a powerful, genre-spanning performance at Atlanta's Coca-Cola Roxy last week.
The 41-date tour, produced by Live Nation, brings the world of CAOS to life onstage across North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe through early May.
Backed by immersive production and a career-spanning setlist, Miguel debuted live performances from his new album CAOS alongside fan favorites that have defined his catalog. The intentional set design draws fans into the world of CAOS, featuring an Olmec head to evoke subconscious chaos and an overturned police car to represent collective chaos and systems of control. The opening night set the tone for a tour that seamlessly bridges eras while pushing Miguel's sound and vision forward.
The North American leg continues through March 21, with stops in New York (Radio City Music Hall), Chicago (Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom), San Francisco (Bill Graham Civic Auditorium) and more, including a special hometown performance at Los Angeles' Kia Forum with special guest Channel Tres. The tour heads overseas for a spring run across the UK and Europe, with performances in London, Paris, Berlin, Milan, Madrid, and additional major markets. All shows include support from Jean Dawson.
The tour follows the release of CAOS, Miguel's most vulnerable and uncompromising body of work to date. Released on his birthday, the album reflects a period of creative rebirth-transforming years of grief, love, desire, and identity into a bold new chapter. With CAOS, Miguel continues to redefine what evolution looks like for a modern artist, bringing that same fearless energy to the stage.
With a career defined by innovation and impact, Miguel has remained one of music's most forward-thinking voices since earning the GRAMMY Award for Best R&B Song for "Adorn." From the triple-platinum success of "Sure Thing" to back-to-back No. 1 debuts on Billboard's R&B Albums Chart with Wildheart and War & Leisure, Miguel's influence transcends generations-and the CAOS Tour represents his boldest live statement yet.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, guided behind-the-scenes tour, exclusive pre-show VIP soundcheck and Q&A, invitation to Miguel's pre-show VIP Lounge & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com!
TOUR DATES:
Tue Feb 10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Wed Feb 11 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Fri Feb 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome
Sat Feb 14 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Sun Feb 15 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Tue Feb 17 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Wed Feb 18 - Toronto, ON - History
Sat Feb 21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
Sun Feb 22 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre
Tue Feb 24 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall
Thu Feb 26 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre
Fri Feb 27 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Sat Feb 28 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Mon Mar 02 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Tue Mar 03 - Milwaukee, WI - Landmark Credit Union Live
Thu Mar 05 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Fri Mar 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Sun Mar 08 - Portland, OR - Keller Auditorium
Mon Mar 09 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater
Tue Mar 10 - Vancouver, BC - UBC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
Thu Mar 12 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Fri Mar 13 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Sat Mar 14 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Mon Mar 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Wed Mar 18 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater
Fri Mar 20 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sat Mar 21 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall^
Mon Apr 13 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester
Tue Apr 14 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy Birmingham
Thu Apr 16 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
Sun Apr 19 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine
Mon Apr 20 - Paris, FR - L'Olympia
Thu Apr 23 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria
Fri Apr 24 - Utrecht, NL - TivoliVredenburg
Sun Apr 26 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt
Mon Apr 27 - Munich, DE - Muffathalle
Wed Apr 29 - Prague, CZ - SaSaZu
Thu Apr 30 - Zurich, CH - X-TRA
Sat May 02 - Milan, IT - Alcatraz
Mon May 04 - Madrid, ES - La Riviera
Tue May 05 - Barcelona, ES - Razzmatazz
Miguel To Bring CAOS To North American Europe and The UK
Miguel Celebrates His Birthday With CAOS
Miguel Surprises Fans With 'New Martyrs (Ride 4 U)'
Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral- Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister- Manchester Orchestra's Tim Very Dead At 42- more
Ghost Celebrate Friday The 13th With 'Umbra' Video- Don Broco Tap Nickelback For 'Nightmare Tripping'- Gogol Bordello Stream 'We Mean It, Man!' Album- more
Hear The War And Treaty's Diane Warren Penned 'If This Day'- Brothers Osborne Expand 'Pawn Shop' For 10th Anniversary- Luke Grimes Previews Sophomore- more
Jill Scott Returns With 'To Whom This May Concern'- Miguel Kicks Off CAOS Tour in Atlanta- Key Glock, Young Dolph, And More Fuel Kenny Muney's Muney Talk 2- more
On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More
More Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral
Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister
Manchester Orchestra's Tim Very Dead At 42
The Beach Boys' Near-Mythical 'Adult/Child' Sessions Released For First Time
Watch Iron Savior Give 'Take On Me' A Metal Makeover
Story Of The Year Release New Album A.R.S.O.N.
Metal Church Unleash 'Brainwash Game' Video
Dirty Heads Launch 'Seven Seas' Video