Watch Justine Skye's 'Thong' Video

(Warner) Justine Skye is stepping fully into her feel-good, dancefloor-dominating era. Today, the multi-hyphenate star announces her new EP, CANDY, arriving March 27 via Warner Records - led by her irresistible new single and video, "Thong," is produced by longtime collaborator KAYTRANADA.

With CANDY, Justine delivers her most confident, carefree, and rhythm-forward project to date - blending R&B sensuality with house, funk, and club-ready energy. The EP marks a natural evolution for an artist who has long lived at the intersection of soul and groove, now embracing dance music as home.

Her latest offering, "Thong," is the sweetest preview yet. Driven by KAYTRANADA's signature bounce - shimmering synths, elastic basslines, and hypnotic percussion - "Thong" drops listeners straight into Justine's world of flirtation, freedom, and late-night fantasy. Playful, bold, and unapologetically sexy, the record finds her floating effortlessly over the beat with magnetic confidence. Justine meets the moment with refreshing directness: "I like it, I want it, I'll do it, get to it" - building to a euphoric crescendo.

Produced by KAYTRANADA and co-written by Justine and Daniel Caesar, "Thong" continues to be one of modern R&B's most beloved creative partnerships.

The accompanying video brings the record's energy to life through sexy silhouettes, sleek visuals, sensual choreography, and cinematic flair. Set in a dreamy, neon-lit hotel world, the film captures Justine in her element - teasing, dancing, and commanding every frame. With its fashion-forward styling and seductive movement, the visual reflects her effortless beauty and taste.

