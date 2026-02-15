Yeasayer Co-Founder Anand Wilder Announces 2026 Headline Dates

(MPG) Yeasayer co-founder Anand Wilder announces a select number of 2026 headline dates, in the midst of his run supporting Marissa Nadler this spring. Wilder will play headline shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville and more, and he will accompany Nadler on her West Coast and Midwest tour with dates in Portland, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis and more. This follows his critically-acclaimed sophomore album Psychic Lessons, which he released last year via Last Gang / MNRK.

On the upcoming dates, Wilder shares: "I'm so excited to get back out on tour to play these songs from my new album Psychic Lessons. I'm thrilled to be supporting Marissa Nadler, who I've been a fan of since we played the same ATP festival in Cambersands back in 2008. Jachary (one of the producers of Psychic Lessons) will be backing me up live; it's an extremely dynamic and ethereal set of songs, and I can't wait to share them with fans both old and new. I'll have records and T-shirts for sale as well!"

Psychic Lessons found Wilder harkening back to the experimental psych-pop he was making with Yeasayer for an LP that continues to expand upon his genre-bending sound. The album earned widespread critical acclaim from Apple Music's Zane Lowe, The New York Times, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, The Needle Drop and many more. He also played a selection of songs from the album for WNYC's Soundcheck, previewing what an Anand Wilder live show may look and sound like.

Wilder and lauded multi-instrumentalist Jachary (L'Rain, Tasha) co-produced the LP, along with Walter Fancourt (a guest saxophonist on Yeasayer's Amen & Goodbye), who helped write and record. It followed his 2022 solo debut, I Don't Know My Words, which - comparatively - found Wilder taking the spiritual exercise of going solo seriously. Over the past few years, he's kept busy touring throughout the US and performing DJ sets at the Crown Heights bar King Tai. To support the recent LP, he performed two sold-out shows at Brooklyn's Sultan Room with Delicate Steve and celebrated with a release party at the Ripple Room and a Rough Trade instore.

2026 Tour Dates

March 21 - Venice, CA @ Townhouse

March 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt

March 25 - Portland, OR @ Show Bar *

March 26 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *

March 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *

March 31 - Baker City, OR @ Churchill School *

April 1 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club *

April 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

April 4 - Colorado Springs, CO @ What's Left Records *

April 5 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *

April 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Duffy's Tavern

April 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *

April 8 - Madison, WI @ The Bur Oak *

April 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray *

April 10 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *

April 12 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary *

April 14 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall

April 15 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records

April 16 - Richmond, VA @ Banditos

April 17 - State College, PA @ Manny's

* supporting Marissa Nadler

