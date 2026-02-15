Yeasayer Co-Founder Anand Wilder Announces 2026 Headline Dates

(MPG) Yeasayer co-founder Anand Wilder announces a select number of 2026 headline dates, in the midst of his run supporting Marissa Nadler this spring. Wilder will play headline shows in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville and more, and he will accompany Nadler on her West Coast and Midwest tour with dates in Portland, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis and more. This follows his critically-acclaimed sophomore album Psychic Lessons, which he released last year via Last Gang / MNRK.
On the upcoming dates, Wilder shares: "I'm so excited to get back out on tour to play these songs from my new album Psychic Lessons. I'm thrilled to be supporting Marissa Nadler, who I've been a fan of since we played the same ATP festival in Cambersands back in 2008. Jachary (one of the producers of Psychic Lessons) will be backing me up live; it's an extremely dynamic and ethereal set of songs, and I can't wait to share them with fans both old and new. I'll have records and T-shirts for sale as well!"
Psychic Lessons found Wilder harkening back to the experimental psych-pop he was making with Yeasayer for an LP that continues to expand upon his genre-bending sound. The album earned widespread critical acclaim from Apple Music's Zane Lowe, The New York Times, Stereogum, BrooklynVegan, The Needle Drop and many more. He also played a selection of songs from the album for WNYC's Soundcheck, previewing what an Anand Wilder live show may look and sound like.
Wilder and lauded multi-instrumentalist Jachary (L'Rain, Tasha) co-produced the LP, along with Walter Fancourt (a guest saxophonist on Yeasayer's Amen & Goodbye), who helped write and record. It followed his 2022 solo debut, I Don't Know My Words, which - comparatively - found Wilder taking the spiritual exercise of going solo seriously. Over the past few years, he's kept busy touring throughout the US and performing DJ sets at the Crown Heights bar King Tai. To support the recent LP, he performed two sold-out shows at Brooklyn's Sultan Room with Delicate Steve and celebrated with a release party at the Ripple Room and a Rough Trade instore.
2026 Tour Dates
March 21 - Venice, CA @ Townhouse
March 22 - San Francisco, CA @ Kilowatt
March 25 - Portland, OR @ Show Bar *
March 26 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern *
March 28 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret *
March 31 - Baker City, OR @ Churchill School *
April 1 - Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club *
April 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *
April 4 - Colorado Springs, CO @ What's Left Records *
April 5 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake *
April 6 - Lincoln, NE @ Duffy's Tavern
April 7 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry *
April 8 - Madison, WI @ The Bur Oak *
April 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ X-Ray *
April 10 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway *
April 12 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary *
April 14 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall
April 15 - Asheville, NC @ Static Age Records
April 16 - Richmond, VA @ Banditos
April 17 - State College, PA @ Manny's
* supporting Marissa Nadler
Yeasayer's Anand Wilder Returns To Experimental Psych-Pop With 'Pyshic Lessons'
Singled Out: Yeasayer's Anand Wilder's 'Molly's Song'
Singled Out: Anand Wilder's I Don't Want Our Love To Become Routine
Anand Wilder Shares 'I Don't Want Our Love To Become Routine' Visualizer
Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral- Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister- Manchester Orchestra's Tim Very Dead At 42- more
Ghost Celebrate Friday The 13th With 'Umbra' Video- Don Broco Tap Nickelback For 'Nightmare Tripping'- Gogol Bordello Stream 'We Mean It, Man!' Album- more
Hear The War And Treaty's Diane Warren Penned 'If This Day'- Brothers Osborne Expand 'Pawn Shop' For 10th Anniversary- Luke Grimes Previews Sophomore- more
Jill Scott Returns With 'To Whom This May Concern'- Miguel Kicks Off CAOS Tour in Atlanta- Key Glock, Young Dolph, And More Fuel Kenny Muney's Muney Talk 2- more
On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More
More Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral
Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister
Manchester Orchestra's Tim Very Dead At 42
The Beach Boys' Near-Mythical 'Adult/Child' Sessions Released For First Time
Watch Iron Savior Give 'Take On Me' A Metal Makeover
Story Of The Year Release New Album A.R.S.O.N.
Metal Church Unleash 'Brainwash Game' Video
Dirty Heads Launch 'Seven Seas' Video