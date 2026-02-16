Ahadadream Taps Featuring Skrillex And Raf-Saperra For New Single 'Bass Dhol'

(IC) Pakistan-born, London artist, Ahadadream releases his new single "Bass Dhol" featuring Skrillex and Raf-Sappera via Astralwerks. Ahadadream is a standout artist on the UK scene, recognized for exceptional DJ skills, unmistakable production, and a truly unique sound. Ahad has gained scene support from artists like Skrillex, Fred again.., Four Tet, Eliza Rose, Pete Tong, and is driving forward South Asian culture in the UK at a time when creative representation and celebration of culture is so important.

"Bass Dhol" represents the culmination of Ahadadream's journey. It highlights his percussive approach, fusing the unmistakable power of Punjabi dhol rhythms with driving, propulsive electronic beats to create a party-fuelled dancefloor sound.

Ahadadream's music is defined by signature skittish drum patterns and coiled intensity, set for the tastemakers with a certain London energy. His production draws influence from across the UK, his homeland of Pakistan, and the wider African and South Asian diasporas, with clear references to his South Asian roots.

Linking up with nine-time GRAMMY winner Skrillex and Punjabi vocalist and cultural force Raf-Sappera, for "Bass Dhol," Ahadadream explains, "The beginnings of 'Bass Dhol' were back in early 2023, when Sonny invited me to work on music together in Miami. That's when I played him some Raf Saperra too, he loved the vibe and we thought he'd be perfect for this track. Early versions of the track have been getting played since back then, so I'm super happy to finally see this officially going out into the world in its final form."

The release follows the breakout success of "TAKA," Ahadadream's previous collaboration with Skrillex and Priya Ragu. The track first went viral during Ahad's debut Boiler Room, when Skrillex appeared on screen to debut the record live. Support quickly followed from Peggy Gou, Fred again.., Four Tet, Dixon and Chris Lake, while BBC Radio 1 named "TAKA" Hottest Record, Essential New Tune, and Track ID - a rare triple crown not seen since Calvin Harris' "How Deep Is Your Love" in 2015. Since its release, "TAKA" has amassed millions of streams globally, cementing Ahadadream's position at the forefront of a new wave of club music.

With "Bass Dhol," Ahad continues to push club music forward by pulling culture inward. The result is a record that doesn't dilute its roots but amplifies them at full volume.

