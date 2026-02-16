Mae Stephens Returns With 'Blue' Video

(PAA) Chart-topping, Gold-certified British songstress Mae Stephens returns with her new single "Blue," a quietly devastating, soul-baring release perfectly timed for Valentine's Day. Equal parts empowerment and emotional unraveling, "Blue" captures the moment when love doesn't explode, it slowly drains, leaving disappointment where hope once lived.

Reuniting with Dutch producer Morgan Avenue (Rita Ora, Cher Lloyd), Mae co-wrote "Blue" alongside Avenue and Jheynner Argote Frias, with the pair also co-producing the track. The collaboration builds on the creative chemistry that fueled her viral breakout "If We Ever Broke Up," which went on to earn Gold certifications across the UK, US, Canada, and New Zealand, alongside Platinum accolades in Brazil and Poland. On "Blue," Mae strips things back, soulful, restrained production allows her vocals to ache, unravel, and reclaim their power.

The accompanying music video brings the song's emotional weight into sharp, cinematic focus. Centered around two dancers performing a raw, expressive ballet routine, the visual portrays a relationship unraveling in real time with intimacy, tension, and heartbreak unfolding through movement rather than words. As their story reaches emotional peaks, Mae steps into frame to deliver the song herself, dressed in a striking black wedding gown and veil. The image is haunting and symbolic of love, loss, and finality colliding.

Speaking on the track, Mae shares, "'Blue' has such a personal unique touch to it! I've never heard of a blue line...have you? No... The 'Blue Line' is something I created as sometimes anger just isn't the way to go. Crossing a blue line results in disappointment and simply a means to an end. It's fed up and tired of the same thing, drying up that last drop of hope you had for the other person or the relationship you share. Crossing a blue line in my opinion means the finish line and a sad end to the final chapter."

She continues, "We had so much fun creating this song and playing around with the structure as 'Blue' has an intro leading into the first verse which I've never done before! I remember recording so many versions of the chorus to find that perfect sweep of the melody that conveyed the level of emotion blue represents. There are so many technical things woven into this song that truly make it special thanks to Mo and Jay, two absolutely incredible musicians!"

"Blue" follows Mae's recent single "Done With U," a sassy, no-nonsense alt-pop release that ushered in her new era. With its sleek production and unapologetic attitude, the track set the tone for Mae's evolving sound and creative direction, with "Blue" further building on that foundation.

Mae will kick off her UK tour on March 18th at Norwich Arts Centre and wrap up in London on April 1st (full routing below). More new music and live dates are on the way, marking the next chapter of an artist unafraid to turn emotional honesty into her greatest strength.

MAE STEPHENS UK TOUR DATES:

Mar 18 - Norwich Arts Center - Norwich

Mar 19 - Sidney & Matilda - Sheffield

Mar 21 - Sneaky Pete's - Edinburgh

Mar 22 - The Cluny - Newcastle

Mar 24 - Bodega Social Club - Nottingham

Mar 25 - Future Yard CIC - Birkenhead

Mar 27 - Clwb Ifor Bach - Cardiff

Mar 28 - The Louisana - Bristol

Mar 29 - Turnbridge Wells Forum - Turnbridge Wells

Mar 31 - Bedford Esquires - Bedford

Apr 1 - The Lower Third - London

