Mae Stephens Returns With 'Blue' Video

(PAA) Chart-topping, Gold-certified British songstress Mae Stephens returns with her new single "Blue," a quietly devastating, soul-baring release perfectly timed for Valentine's Day. Equal parts empowerment and emotional unraveling, "Blue" captures the moment when love doesn't explode, it slowly drains, leaving disappointment where hope once lived.
Reuniting with Dutch producer Morgan Avenue (Rita Ora, Cher Lloyd), Mae co-wrote "Blue" alongside Avenue and Jheynner Argote Frias, with the pair also co-producing the track. The collaboration builds on the creative chemistry that fueled her viral breakout "If We Ever Broke Up," which went on to earn Gold certifications across the UK, US, Canada, and New Zealand, alongside Platinum accolades in Brazil and Poland. On "Blue," Mae strips things back, soulful, restrained production allows her vocals to ache, unravel, and reclaim their power.
The accompanying music video brings the song's emotional weight into sharp, cinematic focus. Centered around two dancers performing a raw, expressive ballet routine, the visual portrays a relationship unraveling in real time with intimacy, tension, and heartbreak unfolding through movement rather than words. As their story reaches emotional peaks, Mae steps into frame to deliver the song herself, dressed in a striking black wedding gown and veil. The image is haunting and symbolic of love, loss, and finality colliding.
Speaking on the track, Mae shares, "'Blue' has such a personal unique touch to it! I've never heard of a blue line...have you? No... The 'Blue Line' is something I created as sometimes anger just isn't the way to go. Crossing a blue line results in disappointment and simply a means to an end. It's fed up and tired of the same thing, drying up that last drop of hope you had for the other person or the relationship you share. Crossing a blue line in my opinion means the finish line and a sad end to the final chapter."
She continues, "We had so much fun creating this song and playing around with the structure as 'Blue' has an intro leading into the first verse which I've never done before! I remember recording so many versions of the chorus to find that perfect sweep of the melody that conveyed the level of emotion blue represents. There are so many technical things woven into this song that truly make it special thanks to Mo and Jay, two absolutely incredible musicians!"
"Blue" follows Mae's recent single "Done With U," a sassy, no-nonsense alt-pop release that ushered in her new era. With its sleek production and unapologetic attitude, the track set the tone for Mae's evolving sound and creative direction, with "Blue" further building on that foundation.
Mae will kick off her UK tour on March 18th at Norwich Arts Centre and wrap up in London on April 1st (full routing below). More new music and live dates are on the way, marking the next chapter of an artist unafraid to turn emotional honesty into her greatest strength.
MAE STEPHENS UK TOUR DATES:
Mar 18 - Norwich Arts Center - Norwich
Mar 19 - Sidney & Matilda - Sheffield
Mar 21 - Sneaky Pete's - Edinburgh
Mar 22 - The Cluny - Newcastle
Mar 24 - Bodega Social Club - Nottingham
Mar 25 - Future Yard CIC - Birkenhead
Mar 27 - Clwb Ifor Bach - Cardiff
Mar 28 - The Louisana - Bristol
Mar 29 - Turnbridge Wells Forum - Turnbridge Wells
Mar 31 - Bedford Esquires - Bedford
Apr 1 - The Lower Third - London
Mae Stephens Recruits Meghan Trainor For 'Mr Right'
Hear 'Electric Burn' Feat Megadeth Icons Chris Poland And Marty Friedman- Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities- more
Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral- Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister- Manchester Orchestra's Tim Very Dead At 42- more
Jason Aldean Scores His 31st No. 1 With 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go'- Lee Brice Releasing 'Country Nowadays' This Week- more
Jill Scott Returns With 'To Whom This May Concern'- Miguel Kicks Off CAOS Tour in Atlanta- Key Glock, Young Dolph, And More Fuel Kenny Muney's Muney Talk 2- more
On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Hear 'Electric Burn' Feat Megadeth Icons Chris Poland And Marty Friedman
Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities
Stryper Frontman Michael Sweet Releases New Single 'Lord'
Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Announce New Tour Dates
The Space Between Deliver 'Weapon Of Choice'
Crobot's Brandon Yeagley Opening Let There Be Rock School
Stream The Hellacopters' 'Cream Of The Crap!'
Rush In The Studio For 'Moving Pictures' 45th Anniversary