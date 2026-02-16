Watch Fiona-Lee's 'Every Woman' Video

(Super Cat) Fiona-Lee announces second EP 'Every Woman' (pre-order here), set to arrive April 17th via Gravity / Capitol Records, and shares its title-track 'Every Woman', out today (February 12th), alongside news of her debut UK headline tour this spring.

Speaking ahead of her first release of 2026, Fiona-Lee details the powerful themes behind the track: "'Every Woman' is about sexual assault, a subject that remains dangerously silenced. Despite how common it is, rape culture attaches shame to the conversation. It's clear we have failed and are still failing to teach young men how to respect women. This song is about releasing that shame and reclaiming power. It's about taking action and confronting those who should be held accountable. I want women to hear it and feel anger - not as something to suppress, but as something validating and energising. And I want men to hear it and know this song is addressing them, and calling on them to take responsibility."

Teaming up with esteemed producer Thom Lewis (Sam Fender - 'Hypersonic Missiles' and 'Seventeen Going Under') for her forthcoming EP, 'Every Woman' follows acclaimed previous EP reveals 'Victim' and 'Imposter', and further showcases the Yorkshire-based musician's raw and evocative songwriting in its purest form. Its call-to-arms approach, frenetic guitar delivery and biting vocals all combine to perfection, as she edges towards her second EP release with a whole new level of momentum.

With tour supports already ticked off alongside the likes of CMAT and Miles Kane, as well as a sold-out headliner of her own in Leeds late last year, Fiona-Lee is certainly primed to build on her live progress in recent times. Kicking off her debut UK headline tour in April (incl. headline dates in London and Manchester) to coincide with her EP's arrival, the artist will then commence a busy summer on the festival circuit, in addition to a support slot with Paul Weller.

Heavily praised throughout the press landscape from the likes of The Telegraph, DIY Magazine, Dork Magazine, Rolling Stone UK, Clash Magazine, The Line Of Best Fit, Rough Trade, Wonderland and Under The Radar, as well as becoming a standout emerging figure on the BBC 6 Music airwaves (Huw Stephens & Steve Lamacq - The Great Escape specials, Amy Lame -'Sunday Girl'), the musician has already ticked off a BBC Radio 4 'Woman's Hour' appearance and landed several BBC Radio 1 (Nels Hylton, 'Next Wave' feature Sian Eleri) spins, with the spotlight sure to intensify further in the months to come.

Produced by Thom Lewis, Fiona-Lee's 'Every Woman' is out now via Gravity / Capitol Records and available on all digital platforms.

