Watch Tiffany Stringer's Cinematic 'Bullet' Video

(Atlantic) Texas-born pop artist Tiffany Stringer has officially entered a new era with the release of her label debut single - "Bullet" is available now via Atlantic Records.
Produced by Jack Riley (Cameron Whitcomb, Jenna Raine), the infectious break-up anthem is joined by a beautifully cinematic video, written by Tiffany herself & directed by Logan Rice (Jessie Murph, MARINA). Watch the visual, which taps into her love of classic Hollywood films.
"Bullet is the pop country SMASH I wrote after finding out my cheating ex got married" says Tiffany. "He moved to Nashville and I decided to write a country song so he couldn't escape the sound of my voice. I honestly started writing it out of spite, but ultimately it became a way for me to express myself and turn that hurt into joy."
Tiffany is redefining the modern star by blending the unapologetic energy of early-2000s icons with a raw, confessional edge. After moving to LA at 17, she reached critical mass with her 2025 EP, The Texas Primadonna, earning praise from Ones To Watch as "nothing less than pop-perfection." With over 20M social media views and co-signs from Halsey, Addison Rae, and Tate McRae, Tiffany's iridescent delivery shines on her latest single "Bullet." Following a sold-out debut headline show in Los Angeles, she continues to cement her status as a fearless, captivating voice in pop with more new music to come this year.
