.

Watch Tiffany Stringer's Cinematic 'Bullet' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 16, 2026 11:54 AM EST
Watch Tiffany Stringer's Cinematic 'Bullet' Video

(Atlantic) Texas-born pop artist Tiffany Stringer has officially entered a new era with the release of her label debut single - "Bullet" is available now via Atlantic Records.

Produced by Jack Riley (Cameron Whitcomb, Jenna Raine), the infectious break-up anthem is joined by a beautifully cinematic video, written by Tiffany herself & directed by Logan Rice (Jessie Murph, MARINA). Watch the visual, which taps into her love of classic Hollywood films.

"Bullet is the pop country SMASH I wrote after finding out my cheating ex got married" says Tiffany. "He moved to Nashville and I decided to write a country song so he couldn't escape the sound of my voice. I honestly started writing it out of spite, but ultimately it became a way for me to express myself and turn that hurt into joy."

Tiffany is redefining the modern star by blending the unapologetic energy of early-2000s icons with a raw, confessional edge. After moving to LA at 17, she reached critical mass with her 2025 EP, The Texas Primadonna, earning praise from Ones To Watch as "nothing less than pop-perfection." With over 20M social media views and co-signs from Halsey, Addison Rae, and Tate McRae, Tiffany's iridescent delivery shines on her latest single "Bullet." Following a sold-out debut headline show in Los Angeles, she continues to cement her status as a fearless, captivating voice in pop with more new music to come this year.

Related Stories
Watch Tiffany Stringer's Cinematic 'Bullet' Video

News > Tiffany Stringer

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Hear 'Electric Burn' Feat Megadeth Icons Chris Poland And Marty Friedman- Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities- more

Ozzy Osbourne's All-Star Grammy Tribute Video Goes Viral- Dee Snider Explains Why He Pulled The Plug On Twisted Sister- Manchester Orchestra's Tim Very Dead At 42- more

Day In Country

Jason Aldean Scores His 31st No. 1 With 'How Far Does A Goodbye Go'- Lee Brice Releasing 'Country Nowadays' This Week- more

Day In Pop

Jill Scott Returns With 'To Whom This May Concern'- Miguel Kicks Off CAOS Tour in Atlanta- Key Glock, Young Dolph, And More Fuel Kenny Muney's Muney Talk 2- more

Reviews

On The Record: Reissues Edition Volume 1 - Elton John, The Black Crowes and More

Reggae Party: Festival News Edition

Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona

Megadeth Final Studio Album

Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing

Latest News

Hear 'Electric Burn' Feat Megadeth Icons Chris Poland And Marty Friedman

Sublime Me Gusta Festival Expanded To Additional Cities

Stryper Frontman Michael Sweet Releases New Single 'Lord'

Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks Announce New Tour Dates

The Space Between Deliver 'Weapon Of Choice'

Crobot's Brandon Yeagley Opening Let There Be Rock School

Stream The Hellacopters' 'Cream Of The Crap!'

Rush In The Studio For 'Moving Pictures' 45th Anniversary