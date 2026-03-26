Akon Announces New Album 'Beautiful Day'

(BMA) Akon officially announces his highly anticipated new album, Beautiful Day, set for worldwide release on April 22, 2026, via his global imprint, Konvict Kulture. Marking a powerful return to the global stage, Beautiful Day is a genre-blending project that captures Akon's signature sound while embracing fresh international influences and spotlighting rising talent.

The album is led by the global smash single "Akon's Beautiful Day," which has already made a massive worldwide impact, reaching the Top 10 globally while generating over 500 million views on TikTok, more than 20 million streams on Spotify, and over 44.4 million views on YouTube. In total, the record has driven more than 50 million combined global streams and views, alongside over 600 million social impressions, fueled by viral momentum and strong playlist support across major streaming platforms.

The album also features standout records highlighting both emerging and established talent. The single "Never Really Mattered," featuring rising sister group SIMIEN, has already climbed into the Top 5 on rhythmic R&B charts, reinforcing Akon's continued influence in developing new artists. Another key highlight is "Que Calor," a global collaboration with Paris-born, Hollywood-based DJ/producer OCHOK, whose Afro house and indie house sound injects vibrant international energy into the project-positioning the track as a potential global breakout.

Akon is a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist, producer, and entrepreneur known for a string of global hits and his ability to discover and develop new talent. He has amassed approximately 15.6 billion total streams on Spotify, ranking among the highest career totals for legacy artists on the platform, while his official YouTube channel has reached around 16.3 million subscribers and more than 9.7 billion total video views. His influence extends far beyond his own catalog, having played a key role in the rise of global superstars like Lady Gaga and T-Pain. Recently, Akon shared the stage with Burna Boy in Los Angeles and with T-Pain at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and he wrapped his fully sold-out Akon Super Fan Tour across America and Europe. Expanding his reach even further, he is also co-producing the documentary Headliners Only alongside Kevin Hart and Hartbeat. Through his imprint Konvict Kulture, he continues to shape the sound of global music while expanding his impact across entertainment, culture, and business.

Further underscoring his global momentum, Akon has announced his co-headlining Nights Like This global tour alongside GRAMMY Award-winning hitmaker NE-YO. Produced by Live Nation, the massive 57-city run kicks off Friday, April 24 at 3Arena in Dublin, with stops in London, Paris, Atlanta, Houston, Toronto, and more, before wrapping in Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome on Friday, August 21.

With Beautiful Day, Akon delivers a dynamic, forward-thinking body of work that bridges cultures, genres, and generations-reinforcing his legacy as one of the most influential global artists of his time.

ALBUM TRACKLIST - BEAUTIFUL DAY

Akon's Beautiful Day

Never Really Mattered (feat. SIMIEN)

Ringtone

Way Up Der

Huawei (feat. Nektunez)

Long Road

Sorry

Que Calor (feat. OCHOK)

Mean the Same

Let You Go (feat. Tears of Joy)

Konflicted (feat. RMR)

Keys

So Ruff (feat. Jahvor)

Your Body (feat. Ozuna)

Just a Man (feat. Stephen Marley)

Related Stories

Ne-Yo & Akon Teaming Up For Nights Like This Global Tour

Colby O'Donis Returns With New Akon Collaboration 'Locked Up With You'

Gary LeVox And Akon Stream 'Hold The Umbrella (Party Mix)'

Gary LeVox And Akon To Serve Up Party Mix Of 'Hold The Umbrella'

News > Akon