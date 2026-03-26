Fatboy Slim To Livestream Coachella Headline Set

(UMe) Dance music legend Fatboy Slim is returning to the desert this April for a headline performance at Coachella, where he will take over the Quasar Stage on Sunday, April 12 during Weekend 1.

Known for its extended two to three-hour set times and massive, immersive LED walls, the Quasar Stage is designed to give artists the space to stretch out, go deeper, and take fans on a full journey-free from the constraints of a traditional shorter festival slot-making it the perfect setting for one of the most dynamic DJs in the world. The full performance will stream live on Coachella's YouTube allowing for viewers around the world to enjoy Fatboy Slim's sure-to-be epic set.

Ahead of Coachella, Fatboy Slim will warm up with two special U.S. shows: April 10 at Silo in Dallas and April 11 at The Concourse Project in Austin.

Fatboy Slim's history with Coachella stretches back to the festival's earliest days, and he's remained a fixture throughout its evolution-thanks to his widespread appeal and constantly evolving artistry. From early appearances, his 2008 triumphant headlining Sahara performance, his 2014 expanded audiovisual show "Eat Sleep Rave Repeat" in Sahara, to his most recent transcendent set in the Yuma tent in 2022, his return in 2026 continues a two and a half decades-long connection with the festival and its fans and marks his fifth Coachella appearance.

Having celebrated 40 years in show business in 2025, Fatboy Slim (aka Norman Cook) is as busy-and in demand-as ever. Playing more than 100 shows a year, he remains one of the most iconic DJs on the planet. Few artists can jump from massive festival stages like London's Capital Radio's Summertime Ball to an all-night, six-hour set at Germany's legendary Robert Johnson club, but that's exactly what keeps him in a league of his own.

From Ibiza to Australia, Buenos Aires to Mexico, his feel-good, high-energy sets continue to connect with crowds across the globe. Last year he hit an incredible milestone when he performed for his 100th time at UK's legendary Glastonbury Festival, cementing his place as one of dance music's most enduring live acts.

His most recent release, "Satisfaction Skank," is more than 20 years in the making-a mashup of his iconic "Rockafeller Skank" mixed with The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" that he originally created over 25 years ago. A staple of his live sets and a much-bootleged fan favorite ever since, the track has officially been released with the blessing of the Stones who provided access to the original master tapes, delivered in an armored truck no less, so Fatboy Slim could create the definitive, official version. The track was fully recreated and rerecorded, transforming it into a no-holds-barred dancefloor weapon while retaining the stadium-scale power of the original.

Speaking on the release, Fatboy Slim says, 'Over countless years I have always dreamed of an official release for this mash up. It has been a favorite in my DJ sets for over a quarter of a century, I can confirm it is thoroughly road tested and fit for purpose."

The track is already making serious waves, passing 10 million streams and pulling in around 600,000 streams a week. It's landed on BBC Radio 1's Hot Recurrent playlist, earned an A-List spot on Radio 1 Dance, and sparked huge fan engagement with 15,000+ UGC creations, 100K Shazams, and over 6,000 radio plays.

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