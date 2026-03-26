George Clinton to Headline ESSENCE Festival of Culture

(TF) Fifty years after it first touched down in New Orleans, George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will bring the legendary Mothership stage show back to the city where history was made, closing out the ESSENCE Festival of Culture on July 5th with what promises to be a monumental cultural moment.

Now, in his mid-80s and still commanding the stage with unmatched energy, Clinton's momentous performance signals more than a musical event, it's a cultural homecoming. The ESSENCE Festival of Culture stage, known for showcasing the icons of Black music and culture, will host a once-in-a-generation moment as Clinton honors his past, celebrates the present, and gives a glimpse into what's next.

Originally designed by lighting visionary Jules Fisher for the 1976 P-Funk Earth Tour, the physical Mothership descended from arena ceilings with Clinton emerging as Dr. Funkenstein, forever altering live concert production. The initial landing was heralded as "the greatest single moment in the history of rock n' roll." The original spacecraft now resides in the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of African American History and Culture, cementing its place as an artifact of American cultural history.

Now, a new and technologically advanced version of the Mothership is being constructed at the renowned Rock Lititz production campus in Nashville. The ESSENCE Festival of Culture performance will mark the first siting of the new ship as Clinton prepares to take the spectacle on tour around the world.

Clinton's management has engaged Chew Entertainment, the New Jersey-based cultural consultancy led by longtime collaborator Vivian Scott Chew, to produce this historic event.

The album T.A.P.O.A.F.O.M. (The Awesome Power of A Fully Operational Mothership) was released in conjunction with the 1996 Mothership landing in Central Park, an iconic cultural event Chew helped bring to life. Her visionary leadership was instrumental in forging this latest partnership with ESSENCE, uniting history, performance, and purpose on one of the world's most culturally significant stages. Chew is joined by David Rodriguez, Executive Producer at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, whose collaboration is vital to executing this ambitious celebration.

"To celebrate George in New Orleans, where the Mothership first touched down, is a beautiful full-circle moment," said Vivian Scott Chew. " The weekend will be about more than music-it's about community, legacy, and making space for the next generation to carry the funk forward."

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