Kim & Jack Johnson Support Gofundme Donations For Hawai'i Flood Recovery Efforts

(BBPR) In response to the devastating floods impacting communities on the North Shore of O'ahu and across the islands, Kim and Jack Johnson have announced a $500,000 initiative to support Hawai'i flood recovery efforts. Many families, farmers, and small businesses are still navigating the aftermath of the storm, and recovery is expected to take time as communities work to rebuild homes, restore land, and recover their losses.

The initiative includes a $250,000 commitment to GoFundMe fundraisers from the Johnsons, their Johnson 'Ohana Foundation, and Patagonia's Holdfast Collective, including a donation to the GoFundMe.org Hawai'i Flood Relief Fund. Donations to the Hawai'i Flood Relief Fund will be distributed directly as emergency cash grants to individuals across Hawai'i impacted by the Kona Low storm. As part of their ongoing support, Kim and Jack Johnson are also donating to individual fundraisers on GoFundMe via the GoFundMe Hawai'i Flood Relief Hub to provide immediate assistance to verified families and community members working to rebuild.

"The North Shore is my hometown, and this flooding is affecting our community in a very real way," said Jack Johnson. "Many of our friends, neighbors, and local farmers were hit hard. Recovery will take time, and we hope this pledge encourages others to come together to support the people who need it most."

How You Can Help:

Give directly to individual verified GoFundMe fundraisers helping families, farms and small businesses recovering from the floods here. Donations made to individual fundraisers on GoFundMe - via the GoFundMe Hawai'i Flood Relief hub will help provide immediate financial assistance to verified families and community members working to rebuild.

Give to the GoFundMe.org Hawai'i Flood Relief Fund here. Donations made to the GoFundMe.org Hawai'i Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and will be distributed to vetted individuals, families, small businesses, and community organizations impacted by the flooding.

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