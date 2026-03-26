Lily Allen Launching North American Arena Tour This Fall

(High Rise) Following the release of her groundbreaking and critically acclaimed studio album, West End Girl, and overwhelming demand for her upcoming sold-out North American tour next month, Lily Allen continues her remarkable run with the announcement of a major North American arena tour for Fall 2026. The newly announced tour continues a truly career-defining run in her already esteemed career, scaling up to her largest headlining shows to date.

The show - Lily Allen Performs West End Girl -will see the singer/songwriter bring her internationally acclaimed album to life on a larger-than-ever stage, performing the record in full, in the order the songs appear to arenas across the U.S. and Canada.

Kicking off September 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York, the 12-date run will see Allen take over some of North America's most iconic venues, including stops in Boston, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, and San Francisco, before wrapping September 25 in Los Angeles at The Kia Forum.

To participate in the Lily Allen Artist Presale on Wednesday, April 1 at 10AM local, fans can sign up at https://livemu.sc/lilyallen by Monday, March 30 at 8:59PM PT / 11:59PM ET. Artist Presales for this tour are hosted by multiple ticketing sites but anyone who signs up can join the sale. For Artist Presales on Ticketmaster, no code is needed - access is tied to your account. Artist Presales hosted on other sites may require a code for access.

The artist presale runs Wednesday, April 1 at 10:00 AM through 10:00 PM local time. General on-sale begins Friday, April 3 at 10:00 AM local time.

2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/03 - The Auditorium - Chicago, IL

04/04 - The Auditorium - Chicago, IL

04/07 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

04/08 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON

04/11 - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens - Boston, MA

04/12 - Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens - Boston, MA

04/14 - Radio City Music Hall - New York, NY

04/15 - Kings Theatre - Brooklyn, NY

04/17 - The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark - Philadelphia, PA

04/19 - Warner Theatre - Washington, DC

04/21 - Fox Theatre - Atlanta, GA

04/25 - Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

04/26 - Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

04/28 - The Masonic - San Francisco, CA

09/03 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden Arena - NEWLY ADDED

09/04 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - NEWLY ADDED

09/06 - Philadelphia, PA - Xfinity Mobile Arena - NEWLY ADDED

09/08 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre - NEWLY ADDED

09/10 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre - NEWLY ADDED

09/12 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre - NEWLY ADDED

09/13 - Chicago, IL - United Center - NEWLY ADDED

09/16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory - NEWLY ADDED

09/18 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - NEWLY ADDED

09/21 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena - NEWLY ADDED

09/23 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center - NEWLY ADDED

09/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum - NEWLY ADDED

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