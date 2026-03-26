Spencer Krug Announces New Album With 'Timebomb' Video

(No Rules PR) Canadian songwriter Spencer Krug announces his new solo album Same Fangs, out May 15 on Pronounced Kroog, alongside its first advance single, "Timebomb". Available on digital and vinyl, the release arrives at a strange and fitting moment.

After Wolf Parade's "I'll Believe In Anything" resurfaced through Netflix's Heated Rivalry, a new wave of listeners began digging through Krug's catalog, pushing two decades of work back into the conversation. For an artist whose projects have quietly amassed hundreds of millions of streams across Wolf Parade, Sunset Rubdown, Moonface, and his solo recordings, the timing feels less like nostalgia and more like alignment.

If Same Fangs sounds different, that's because it is. Built almost entirely around piano and voice, the record trades bombast for tension, clarity over chaos. There are shades of Tobias Jesso Jr.'s stark confessionals, the literate cool of Destroyer, the late-era gravity of Leonard Cohen, even flashes of Lou Reed's conversational bite. But this is not imitation. It's distillation. An indie lifer narrowing the lens.

"Timebomb" sets the tone. What began as an attempt to rewrite an earlier song about tour nostalgia turned into something more uncomfortable. "Timebomb is a song about a song about a band on tour, or rather, about the failed revision of that song, upon sadly realizing that its original message no longer rings true," Krug explains. "This is me lyrically folding myself into the murky layers of self-made lore." Recorded at The Noise Floor with Jordan Koop, the track leans into distorted piano and effected vocals, with guest harmonies from Elbow Kiss cutting through like a second conscience. Lyrically, Krug doesn't dodge the tension. "I was a gambling man in a rock and roll band," he sings, before admitting, "Turns out the song's just what it is." Later, in a flash of self-aware venom, "Mirror me and I will mirror you / what a pair of motherf***ers in a feedback loop." It's funny. It's bitter. It's honest. Touring is sometimes only romantic in theory.

The album itself was drawn from demos posted to Krug's Patreon throughout 2024 and 2025, then re-recorded in a single concentrated week on Gabriola Island. Piano and vocals form the spine, but subtle additions, percussion, strings arranged by Maria Grigoryeva, electric guitar and textures from Koop, and collaborative vocal turns from Elbow Kiss expand the space without crowding it. Contributors were encouraged to write their own parts. Nothing feels ornamental. Lyrically, Same Fangs moves through life in bands, marriage and fatherhood, ending friendships, small-town living, political fatigue, gratitude, and songwriting itself. It's reflective without softening the edges. For someone who has navigated the Sub Pop years, the Jagjaguwar arc, NPR sessions, BBC spins, KEXP rotations, and years of international touring, this isn't a resume piece. It's momentum. An artist still pushing forward, just with sharper tools.

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Spencer Krug Announces New Album With 'Timebomb' Video

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