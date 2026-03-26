YOSHIKI Taking His Classical 2026 to Los Angeles' Disney Hall

(BHM) Following a series of sold-out performances in Tokyo and a historic appearance at the UNESCO World Heritage site of Hegra, global icon YOSHIKI-composer, classically trained pianist, and Japan's biggest rock star-returns to North America for two exclusive nights at The Music Center's Walt Disney Concert Hall on July 16 and 17, 2026.

Titled "Scarlet Night" and "Violet Night", these performances mark YOSHIKI's highly anticipated U.S. return following his third cervical spine surgery in late 2024. YOSHIKI will change the set list for each performance, making this an unforgettable experience for fans. The concert series represents a "rebirth" for the artist, blending his signature cinematic compositions with the unmatched acoustics of Los Angeles' most iconic architectural landmark.

"To perform at (The Music Center's) Walt Disney Concert Hall is an honor, and in this moment it's personal," says YOSHIKI. "After my surgery, I wasn't sure when I would return to the stage. These two nights are a celebration of resilience and the bond I share with my fans. Of course there will be classical piano, but I also want to push beyond the traditional format. I'm experimenting with new sounds and new ideas: something emotional, powerful, and explosive."

The "CLASSICAL 2026" series arrives on the heels of several landmark moments:

Hegra Candlelit Classics: YOSHIKI recently became the first Japanese artist in history to perform at the ancient Nabataean tombs in AlUla, Saudi Arabia, performing an emotional set by the light of thousands of candles.

Collaborations with Giants: In early 2026, YOSHIKI captivated audiences alongside Josh Groban in Japan and stunned a capacity crowd of 18,000 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center during a surprise appearance with the Jonas Brothers.

Sold-Out Tokyo Residency: His three-night stint at the Tokyo Garden Theater this April sold out instantly, signaling a massive global demand for his return.

Related Stories

Watch YOSHIKI Perform Rock Version of Japanese National Anthem at 2026 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix

YOSHIKI Taking His Classical 2026 to Los Angeles' Disney Hall

Yoshiki Makes Surprise Appearance At Jonas Brothers Barclays Center Concert

YOSHIKI Makes History At Hegra

News > YOSHIKI