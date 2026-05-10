Hear Tori Kelly's New Songs 'Control' and 'Dive'

(Epic) Three-time GRAMMY winner and generational vocal talent Tori Kelly released "Control" and "Dive," the first two singles from her forthcoming studio album, God Must Really Love Me, due out June 12 via Epic Records.

On the hypnotic "Control," she alchemizes a moment of everyday chaos into a meditation on surrender, magnifying the track's gentle intensity with hard-hitting beats, incandescent harmonies, and hip-hop-inspired vocal flow. The euphoric "Dive," which Tori wrote while seven-months pregnant, is a windows-down anthem that channels the pure exhilaration of plunging into the unknown. Listen to "Control" and "Dive" here.

"'Control' is about how I cope when life feels crazy; how I always turn to God, and release those worries so they don't end up weighing me down," Tori shares. "I wrote 'Dive' when I was seven months pregnant and feeling giddy and anxious about moving into the next phase of my life. It's about recognizing that we won't get it right all the time, but we just have to dive in and do our best."

God Must Really Love Me moves with an unhurried ease that echoes the effortless confidence and clarity of vision that Tori brought to every step of the album's creation. With its radiant fusion of R&B, soul, acoustic pop, and gospel, the resulting body of work unveils a new dimension of her sophisticated musicality and singular voice-the outcome of a newfound willingness to let restraint carry as much impact as virtuosity.

In addition to "Control" and "Dive," the tracklisting's myriad high points include its sublimely tender title track, a minute-long outpouring of adoration for her son, adorned with a heart-melting recording of Zayden's voice, the luminous and dreamlike "Too Much," which she wrote just ten days after Zayden's birth, "Bird," which serves as the centerpiece and emotional core of the album, and "Bliss," an acoustic-guitar-driven, harmony-laced reverie written as a lullaby while holding her son.

In a meaningful departure from her previous work, Tori crafted most of the new LP's songs in solitude before heading into the studio with in-demand producers/co-writers like DIXSON (Kehlani, Vic Mensa), Nija Charles (Summer Walker, Kiana Lede), Emily Warren (Dua Lipa, Noah Kahan), and Ammo (Beyonce, Teddy Swims). Although the LP mostly came to life in Los Angeles with her two main collaborators, Tommy King (HAIM, Donna Missal) and Dan Farber (Lizzo, Alessia Cara), a number of songs surfaced while touring Europe in summer 2025 with superstar Ed Sheeran.

This summer, Tori will join GRAMMY-nominated and GMA DOVE Award-winning artist Forrest Frank for The Jesus Generation Tour. The tour will include 29 shows at arenas across the US, including Madison Square Garden in New York City, HersheyPark Stadium in Hershey, PA, Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA, and Moody Center in Austin, TX. The tour will kick off on June 1 in Tulsa, OK and conclude on August 1 at Globe Life Field.

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