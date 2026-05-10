Neil Diamond Completes Rick Rubin Collab Trilogy With 'Wild At Heart'

(UMe) Neil Diamond releases Wild At Heart, a testament to his enduring artistry and the long-awaited third-and final-chapter in his acclaimed collaboration with legendary producer Rick Rubin. Available now via Capitol/UMe, the album brings together ten previously unreleased tracks originally recorded during the prolific sessions for Home Before Dark, Diamond's first-ever #1 album.

Featuring his signature passionate vocals and incisive lyricism, Wild At Heart captures Diamond in a deeply reflective and creatively vital moment. The songs are set against urgent yet stripped-down arrangements, further highlighting the emotional clarity and intimacy that defined his work with Rubin.

Marking the release, Diamond also unveils the official music video for standout track "You're Getting To Me," directed by acclaimed filmmaker Tim Mattia (The 1975, The Killers). The cinematic visual stars Jemima Kirke (HBO's Girls) and Cameron Cowperthwaite (Amazon Prime's Fallout), bringing a layered, emotionally resonant narrative to one of the album's most affecting songs.

"I think Neil's music really resonates with people who want to understand the complicated nature of love and relationships. I'm so happy I got to explore those inner workings with Tim and Jemima. We all really went for it, and I think this is a special thing we got to do," adds Cameron Cowperthwaite.

"It was such an honor to be asked to be part of the world that Neil and Rick Rubin created with this song. As soon as I heard the track, I thought about Cameron Cowperthwaite, who I'd worked with before, and how incredible he and Jemima Kirke could be sharing a screen, so I reached out to her directly on Instagram, and a few weeks later, we were shooting in upstate New York. It was a magical couple of days, and I think we created something really special." - Tim Mattia, director

Diamond initially teamed up with Rubin for 2005's 12 Songs, hailed as "one of the most entertaining, satisfying albums Diamond has ever released." The collaboration continued with 2008's Home Before Dark, a major commercial and critical triumph that debuted at #1 on the Billboard charts. PopMatters' James Bassett praised it as "an album of rare beauty, grace, and eloquence that captures Diamond in all his plain-spoken and big-hearted glory... easily the most intensely personal release of his esteemed career."

"My work with Rick was a labor of love," Neil shares, "and I'm so gratified that these songs will finally be set free into the world to complete our trilogy of work."

Recently revisiting the material, Diamond expanded and refined nine previously unheard recordings, completing the collection with an alternate take of "Forgotten," originally featured on Home Before Dark.

Now available on CD, vinyl, and digital platforms, Wild At Heart also arrives in limited edition colored vinyl and 2CD formats. Listen to the album here.

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