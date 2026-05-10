Rolling Loud Orlando 2026 Day 2 Recap

(align) Rolling Loud, the World's Largest Hip-Hop Festival, kept the momentum going into Day 2 at Orlando's Camping World Stadium, delivering another packed day of performances led by headliner Playboi Carti, who announced his new album during his set. The lineup also featured Rich The Kid, Destroy Lonely, BLEOOD, Fakemink, HXG, Nine Vicious, Molly Santana, and more, building on the energy of opening night.

Playboi Carti delivered one of the festival's most anticipated performances of the weekend, tearing through fan-favorite tracks from across his catalog as fans packed out the Under Armour Stage. Backed by jaw-dropping pyrotechnics, towering visuals, and relentless energy from the crowd, the set reached another level when Carti brought out Destroy Lonely, HXG, and Ken Carson, who premiered a snippet of a new single, sending the audience into absolute overdrive.

Throughout the day, artists delivered back-to-back standout sets and surprise appearances across the festival grounds. Rich The Kid teased new music with Swae Lee, while also surprising fans with appearances from Ty Dolla $ign to perform "Carnival" and Offset for "Bad and Boujee." Molly Santana welcomed North West to the stage, while Clip featured an appearance from Lil Novi, and TKandz was joined by Lil Mosey. Destroy Lonely brought out Snow Strippers to debut their unreleased track "Carry My Wings," giving fans an exclusive first listen. Additional standout moments included Skai IsYourGod appearing alongside Project Pat, Ro$ama joined by BigXthaPlug, Karahbooo sharing the stage with Zukenee and Bby Kel, BloodHound Q50 welcoming Lll Speedy, and Swapa joined by Devstacks during his set. B Jack$ elevated his set with an unexpected theatrical twist as a staged fan rush unfolded onstage, including an attempted microphone snatch. The moment escalated when a wrestler stormed the stage, intercepted the "fan," and delivered a dramatic body slam through a table.

Willie "Prophet" Stiggers, co-founder, president, and CEO of the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), took the main stage to spotlight the proposed Restoring Artistic Protection (RAP) Act, federal legislation designed to limit the use of artists' creative expression, including rap lyrics, as evidence in criminal and civil cases to protect First Amendment rights. The powerful moment quickly became one of unity and activism as the crowd joined Prophet in a chant against racism.

The energy extended beyond the stage, with Young Thug and Imran Potato spotted throughout the grounds, adding to the weekend's nonstop atmosphere of cultural moments and unexpected appearances.

With one day remaining, Rolling Loud 2026 now turns to its final day, featuring performances from headliner Ken Carson as well as Sexyy Red, BossMan Dlow, NoCap, OsamaSon, Che, Plaqueboymax, and more.

Beyond the performances, the festival grounds offered a fully immersive fan experience through a dynamic lineup of interactive activations spanning music, fashion, lifestyle, and culture. Festivalgoers explored The Loud Theater, presented in partnership with Cinemark and Sprite, where fans previewed the first teaser trailer for the upcoming film, Rolling Loud the Movie, ahead of its nationwide theatrical release on October 2, 2026, alongside trailers for upcoming blockbuster films. The film stars Owen Wilson and Matt Rife with appearances from major figures in modern hip-hop, including Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Ty Dolla $ign. Christine Ko, Henry Winkler, Christian Convery, and Jolene round out the legendary cast.

Fans also gathered at Red Bull's Gravitron activation for DJ sets and surprise guest appearances throughout the weekend, while Under Armour's "Fit for the Pit" experience featured workout stations, cooling pods, hydration areas, and fan giveaways designed to keep attendees festival-ready. Elsewhere on the grounds, the Sherb Skatepark hosted by skate legend Stevie Williams and friends delivered a street-style skate destination for fans, while the Hennessy Social Club provided premium views overlooking the Main Stage from its massive double-decker activation. Inside the 21+ Rolling Station, the Backwoods Record Store created an immersive vinyl-inspired experience complete with DJ sets, special guests, and exclusive programming with From the Block, further extending the festival atmosphere beyond the music itself.

For fans unable to attend in person, Rolling Loud is streaming the full festival experience live on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, Prime Video, and the Amazon Music app across all three days of the festival. Sponsored by Lenovo and Intel, the livestream will be hosted by Speedy Morman, Lola Clark, and Sadprt, who will interview artists from Amazon Music's backstage set throughout the weekend.

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