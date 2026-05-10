Stream Luh Tyler's Wiz Khalifa-Sampling 'Stoner Music'

(Audible Treats) Ever since Luh Tyler burst onto the scene as a teenager, it was clear he was going to become something special. The 20-year-old rapper continues to shine, dropping his shimmering single "Stoner Music," from his upcoming mixtape, Destined For Greatness.

Sampling "Roll Up," the Double-Platinum hit by Wiz Khalifa, one of Tyler's heroes, "Stoner Music" puts a new spin on the Taylor Gang chieftain's lush sound, its euphoric synths providing an ideal soundtrack for your daily smoke sesh. Tyler skates over the synths and stuttering percussion with ease, slickly rhyming about his favorite pastime: "I ain't Peter Parker but I'm kissin' Mary Jane/Always been a fly lil' n**** before the fame," he spits.

"Stoner Music" continues Tyler's hot streak, paving the way for his next mixtape, Destined For Greatness. The follow-up to last year's Florida Boy, the upcoming tape is home to "No Trick," a fiery collaboration with rising rapper Trim. Sampling Travis Porter's "Make It Rain," "No Trick" is a playful duet between the two young rappers, complete with a stylish music video set at a hairdresser. The highly-anticipated follow-up to Tyler's 2025 project Florida Boy, Destined For Greatness arrives on May 29th via Motion Music / Atlantic Music Group.

The upcoming Destined For Greatness continues Tyler's hot start to 2026. For Valentine's Day, Tyler shared the romantic anthem "My Boo," keeping his banger streak going with the flex-heavy "Kobe" and ultra-smooth "So Groovy." Beyond his own music, Tyler laid down a scintillating guest verse on "YOU AIN'T GOTTA LIE," a BNYX-produced highlight from Denzel Curry's collective project, Strictly 4 The Scythe.

Born and raised in Tallahassee, FL, Luh Tyler took the rap game by storm as a teenager, stunning tastemakers and fans with his slippery flows and raspy-voiced witticisms. Only 16-years-old, Tyler earned plaudits from the likes of Rolling Stone and Pitchfork for his infectiously hard-hitting singles, like "Jayda Wayda," "Law & Order," and "Back Flippin'." In 2023, Tyler released his debut album, My Vision, named one of the year's best albums by UPROXX and Complex. The album welcomed guests like Lil Uzi Vert, Loe Shimmy, and BabyTron, generating over 100 million cross-platform streams, and cementing his spot on XXL's 2023 Freshman List. Tyler followed-up My Vision with 2024's Mr. Skii, home to hits like "First Show," "Change My Wayz," and "2 Slippery" ft. BossMan Dlow, and his headlining summer 2024 "Mr. Skii Tour."

Luh Tyler dug deeper into his background with 2025's Florida Boy mixtape, limiting the number of guests and focusing on widening his artistic and sonic palette. Tyler performed songs from the tape as a special guest on A Boogie's worldwide "Better Off Alone Tour." Billboard rewarded Tyler's hard work by naming him one of 2025's 21 Under 21.

Now 20-years-old as he enters a new phase of his career, Luh Tyler has his sights set on joining the rap game A-list. Stay tuned for much more, as the Florida rapper prepares to launch his smooth stylings to the mainstream

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