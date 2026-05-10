The Lone Starlet Tiffany Stringer Shares 'Supernova' Video

(Atlantic) Tiffany Stringer steps into the spotlight with the premiere of her highly anticipated EP, The Lone Starlet. A fully realized cinematic experience, the collection of songs are brought to life through official music videos, directed by Josh Nesmith, each serving as a chapter in the unfolding story of a Hollywood starlet's rise and reality.

Over the past week, Stringer celebrated The Lone Starlet with special fan events in Los Angeles, Dallas and New York City, where she performed and exclusively screened the EP's official music videos. Continuing the visual narrative, Tiffany has also shared the video for the new EP track "Supernova" now streaming at her official YouTube channel.

Recorded at North Hollywood's iconic Valentine Recording Studios, the Texas-born star leaned on her love for classic Hollywood cinema. Taking inspiration from timeless films like High Noon and Singin' In The Rain, the project channels Lone Star grit and Hollywood glamour in equal measure.

"The Lone Starlet traces the journey of a Hollywood starlet," says Tiffany. "She's from Texas, but she's come to L.A. All of these new things are happening to her. It shows a different side of me... Behind closed doors, you might actually be having a moment of real sadness. We all have different faces we put on for people, and it can be disorienting. I tried to show the truth." Stream the EP here and watch the new video below:

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