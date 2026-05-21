BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN BUSAN: LIVE VIEWING Coming To Movie Theaters

(Scoop) Trafalgar Releasing, HYBE, and BIGHIT MUSIC (a label under HYBE) are proud to present BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG' IN BUSAN: LIVE VIEWING, a global live cinema event bringing BTS' return to Busan Asiad Main Stadium to cinemas worldwide on June 13. Following the record-breaking opening of the 'BTS WORLD TOUR 'ARIRANG'', pop royalty BTS (RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook) returns to the iconic venue for a monumental homecoming, marking their first performance there since their final full-group show in 2022.

Spanning 34 cities with 85 shows, the tour marks the most extensive tour ever by a Korean artist. The Busan broadcast marks the third live cinema event of the 'ARIRANG' world tour, following successful live viewings from Goyang and Tokyo in April. Most notably, the performance falls on BTS' debut anniversary of June 13, adding a profound layer of symbolism as the group celebrates their legacy and future.

Tickets for the live event go on sale Thursday, May 28 beginning at 6AM PDT / 9AM EDT / 2PM BST / 8PM ICT, with Korean sales beginning at 10AM KST. For more information and to sign up for event alerts, visit BTSLIVEVIEWING.COM. Screening times will vary by territory; in some regions, including North and South America and Europe, broadcasts are delayed to accommodate local time zones.

Titled ARIRANG, the tour accompanies BTS' fifth studio album, weaving together an exploration of identity and universal emotions that resonate with all. Since the tour's opening, the album has achieved unprecedented global success, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 641,000 equivalent album units, marking the largest week for a group since 2014. Additionally, the album's 14tracks occupied the top fourteen spots of Spotify's Global Top 50 chart, while ARIRANG became the best-selling album of 2026 so far with 3.98 million first-day sales across platforms and formats.

Marc Allenby, Chief Executive Officer of Trafalgar Releasing, said, "We're proud to continue our role in BTS' comeback of the decade with this live viewing from Busan. Marking the anniversary of the group's debut, this special day gives fans across the globe a chance to celebrate, wherever they may be. Together with our exhibition partners, we're excited to make this event truly unmissable."

With its signature spectacular 360-degree in-the-round stage design, the show delivers an immersive experience that places you at the heart of the celebration. Fans worldwide will want to gather at cinemas for this defining cultural moment from Busan to share the electrifying energy of BTS on the big screen on June 13.

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