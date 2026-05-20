Feng Launches Sold-Out Weekend Rockstar Tour

(IC) Coming off of his riotous U.S. festival debut at Rolling Loud Orlando, U.K. underground phenom Feng launched his completely sold-out Weekend Rockstar Tour last night, kicking off with his inaugural North American run. The highly anticipated shows follow months of feverish buzz culminating in the release of the 20-year-old's debut album, Weekend Rockstar.
After selling out in short order, the Weekend Rockstar Tour picked up several venue upgrades and additional dates - including an extra night at iconic Sunset Strip venue The Roxy and a second stop in New York, where Feng is playing both Bowery Ballroom and the Music Hall of Williamsburg.
Last night, he hit Vancouver before proceeding to Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta, D.C., Toronto, and more. After a series of festivals including The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash and Warsaw's CLOUT, the tour heads to Europe and the U.K.
Feng made a major impact at Rolling Loud Orlando, packing out the tent at the Zig-Zag Stage on Friday, May 8. It was his first-ever show on U.S. soil, and he came out to a roaring crowd who sang every word of his 2025 hit "Princess" back at him - watch the full set below.
Feng brought his signature positive-punk energy, ending the show by jumping down from the stage and hugging fans. As Bars wrote, "Feng shut down the Zig-Zag Stage."
Feng's Weekend Rockstar Tour Dates
^ festival
May 19 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl
May 20 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos
May 21 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
May 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
May 26 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy
May 27 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy
May 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
May 31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
Jun 01 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas
Jun 03 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage - The Loft
Jun 05 - Washington DC @ The Atlantis
Jun 07 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Jun 08 - New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
Jun 09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
Jun 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House
Jun 13 - Bridgeview, IL @ Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash ^
Jul 01 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany @ splash! Festival ^
Jul 09 - Frauenfeld, Switzerland @ Openair Frauenfeld 2026 ^
Jul 10-11 - Warsaw, Poland @ CLOUT Festival 2026 ^
Sep 08 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
Sep 10 - Munich, DE @ Feierwerk Hansa 39
Sep 11 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe
Sep 12 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
Sep 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin
Sep 15 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Museum)
Sep 16 - Cologne, BE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld
Sep 18 - Bristol, UK @ Electric Bristol
Sep 19 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2
Sep 21 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
Sep 23 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall
Sep 24 - Leeds, UK @ Project House
Sep 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union
Sep 27 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2
Sep 29 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton
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