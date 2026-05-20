Feng Launches Sold-Out Weekend Rockstar Tour

(IC) Coming off of his riotous U.S. festival debut at Rolling Loud Orlando, U.K. underground phenom Feng launched his completely sold-out Weekend Rockstar Tour last night, kicking off with his inaugural North American run. The highly anticipated shows follow months of feverish buzz culminating in the release of the 20-year-old's debut album, Weekend Rockstar.

After selling out in short order, the Weekend Rockstar Tour picked up several venue upgrades and additional dates - including an extra night at iconic Sunset Strip venue The Roxy and a second stop in New York, where Feng is playing both Bowery Ballroom and the Music Hall of Williamsburg.

Last night, he hit Vancouver before proceeding to Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Atlanta, D.C., Toronto, and more. After a series of festivals including The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash and Warsaw's CLOUT, the tour heads to Europe and the U.K.

Feng made a major impact at Rolling Loud Orlando, packing out the tent at the Zig-Zag Stage on Friday, May 8. It was his first-ever show on U.S. soil, and he came out to a roaring crowd who sang every word of his 2025 hit "Princess" back at him - watch the full set below.

Feng brought his signature positive-punk energy, ending the show by jumping down from the stage and hugging fans. As Bars wrote, "Feng shut down the Zig-Zag Stage."

Feng's Weekend Rockstar Tour Dates

^ festival

May 19 - Vancouver, BC @ The Pearl

May 20 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

May 21 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

May 23 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

May 26 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy

May 27 - West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy

May 28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

May 31 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

Jun 01 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas

Jun 03 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage - The Loft

Jun 05 - Washington DC @ The Atlantis

Jun 07 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Jun 08 - New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Jun 09 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Jun 11 - Toronto, ON @ The Opera House

Jun 13 - Bridgeview, IL @ Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash ^

Jul 01 - Gräfenhainichen, Germany @ splash! Festival ^

Jul 09 - Frauenfeld, Switzerland @ Openair Frauenfeld 2026 ^

Jul 10-11 - Warsaw, Poland @ CLOUT Festival 2026 ^

Sep 08 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

Sep 10 - Munich, DE @ Feierwerk Hansa 39

Sep 11 - Prague, CZ @ Rock Cafe

Sep 12 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

Sep 14 - Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

Sep 15 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique (Museum)

Sep 16 - Cologne, BE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

Sep 18 - Bristol, UK @ Electric Bristol

Sep 19 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2

Sep 21 - Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Sep 23 - Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall

Sep 24 - Leeds, UK @ Project House

Sep 25 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union

Sep 27 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

Sep 29 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

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