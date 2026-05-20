Mollie Elizabeth Reveals Full Track For 'Run Rabbit' After Viral Preview

(Gold Atlas) Up-and-coming pop artist Mollie Elizabeth shares "Run Rabbit" a snippet of which has already gone viral on TikTok. The song "Run Rabbit" is written by Mollie Elizabeth and Josh Murty, produced by Josh Murty, and coming out via Neon Gold Records / Futures Music.

About "Run Rabbit", Mollie Elizabeth says: "Run Rabbit, while a very whimsical song, is actually a darker look into what it was like growing up in an unhealthy household. There's an indescribable feeling that comes along with the baggage of an imperfect childhood, one that begs the question, if you are excused for your immoral coping mechanisms because of your circumstance, or if it is your fault regardless."

Earlier this year, Mollie Elizabeth returned with "The Mirror", "Dog Eat Dog" that deepens her distinctive sonic and visual universe, weaving eerie, quirky, and subtly dark textures into her signature femme, classic sound. Mollie Elizabeth adds, "Dog Eat Dog" is centered around the concept that all humans are, unfortunately, natural born predators. In my nature, and I think in many others, all I really want to do is cultivate peace and love, but in reality, this world is not peaceful. There are people who will take advantage of you if you do not accept that whether you like it or not, we live in a dog eat dog world."

At the start of this year, she shared "The Disappearing Girl" which was written by Mollie Elizabeth, Madison Love and CJ Baran, it was produced by CJ Baran, and recorded at VAMP Studios in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old Mollie Elizabeth is quickly emerging as a standout new voice. Since introducing herself last year, the Pacific Northwest artist has released her striking debut EP, Dirty Blonde. Her whimsical, melancholic, and quietly empowering songs create what she calls "tiny worlds", shaped by growing up in the Washington woods, with old-Hollywood glamour and emotional depth. She co-produced "Doe Eyes" (see music video directed by Maya Sassoon) and the Dirty Blonde EP, and co-written with Dean Reid and GRAMMY-nominated Casey Smith (Olivia Rodrigo, Ashe, Benson Boone).

She introduced herself with "Vegas Venetian". Elizabeth adds: "To me, every melody is a tiny world that invites you in-an invitation to be both fierce and delicate, and to celebrate who you are, who you have been, and who you are becoming. My music isn't just for listening-it's for wandering, for imagining, and for finding a piece of yourself in a place you'd forgotten."

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