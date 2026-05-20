Montreal Jazz Festival Reveals Final 2026 Lineup

(BHM) The Festival International de Jazz de Montreal (FIJM), presented by TD Bank Group in collaboration with Rio Tinto, is excited to reveal the final additions to its 2026 lineup!

Widely regarded as one of the biggest stars in modern jazz, Kamasi Washington is returning to the Festival's main stage, following his unforgettable 2022 performance. International sensations KELS and MonoNeon will also be on the bill, which is further bolstered by local talent, newly announced opening acts, and late-night events to keep the party going until the wee hours.

And in a world exclusive: excerpts from a new John Coltrane album will be presented to mark the legendary saxophonist's centenary. The showcase will take place at the Academie, a unique place connecting artists and audiences, which is expanding its programming this year by popular demand.

FINAL ADDITIONS TO THE 2026 LINEUP: Following a historic performance in 2022 that cemented his status among the greats, Kamasi Washington returns to the FIJM on the TD Stage for what will undoubtedly be one of the must-see performances of the year.

The Rogers Stage lineup also expands with late-night sets featuring buzz-worthy international artists. It will be a Festival debut for KELS, a singer-songwriter known for her powerful, old-school vocals. Also featured will be experimental bassist MonoNeon, who last performed at the FIJM in 2022 and is famously known as one of the last musicians to have collaborated with Prince. Also not to be missed on this stage: the innovatively brilliant duo DOMi & JD BECK, whose concert has been moved outdoors for the greater good.

Local talent takes centre stage at Club Montreal Loto-Quebec with the addition of Juno-nominated drummer Salin, who weaves northern Thai sounds with West African psychedelic rhythms. Audiences can also discover Ping Pong Go, the quirky new musical project from pianist Vincent Gagnon and drummer P-E Beaudoin.

New opening acts have also been added to the indoor concert lineup. Notably, Franco-Gabonese singer-songwriter Anaïs Cardot, considered one of the rising stars of French jazz, will open for Diana Krall at Place des Arts' Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier (EVENEMENTS SPECIAUX TD). At the same venue, audiences will be swept away by Lucinda Chua-a highly talented English, Malaysian and Chinese cellist and composer-who will open for St. Vincent.

THE ACADEMIE: EVEN MORE CREATIVE INTERACTIONS: Following the resounding success of the 2025 edition of the Academie, the FIJM is proud to continue its educational and community mission. This singular place for meaningful connection between seasoned artists, emerging musical talent and the public returns with even more activities than last year! Offered on a first-come, first-served basis, all Academie events are free and divided into two streams: inspiring discussions between artists and the public, and masterclasses featuring practical demonstrations.

Most of the activities will take place at the Monument-National and all are hosted by key industry players. Highlights will include The Alchemist, the legendary producer, DJ and rapper who has seamlessly bridged the gap between the old and new schools. International luminary Brandee Younger will also host a fascinating masterclass showcasing her revolutionary use of the harp in modern jazz.

The Academie will also mark John Coltrane's centenary in its own unique way with a world exclusive: alongside Ken Druker of Verve Records, the audience will enjoy an exclusive first listen of tracks from a new album of previously unreleased recordings of Coltrane from the early 1960s. Scheduled to drop in September, the album will be titled The Tiberi Tapes: A Preview of the Mythic Recordings. This is an event Coltrane fans won't want to miss!

New this year: while all events will be conducted in English, the Academie will offer simultaneous translation for the first time, via an app that's downloadable on-site, ensuring greater accessibility for everyone.

FIJM AFTER JAZZ; From 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., the FIJM keeps the energy alive for night owls with the AFTER JAZZ afterparty series. Making its return is PHONO, a pop-up bar featuring DJ sets curated in collaboration with Ferias and Music Is My Sanctuary, alongside a signature cocktail menu and an unparalleled late-night vibe. Plus, don't miss the sessions at Le Balcon, just steps away from the Festival grounds, for some high-energy jams featuring jazz, rock, hip-hop, R&B, and soul.

ALSO AT THE FESTIVAL: The Quartier des Spectacles will be buzzing with festive energy thanks to performances at the Cabaret Havana Club, where a lineup of fully acoustic brass bands and jazz quartets will fill the air with infectious salsa, groove and swing rhythms. Meanwhile on the Rio Tinto Stage, catch the electrifying emerging talent of the JazzFest des jeunes du Quebec, showcasing local student combos making their official FIJM debut!

Jazz in all its forms will take over the entire city! Special programming continues at Cinema du Parc and Cinema du Musee (in collaboration with Cinema Cinema), at the NFB and at PHI.

View Full Programming And Concert Schedule here

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