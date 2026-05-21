Sienna Spiro Shares Trailer For Debut Album 'Visitor

(Capitol) Sienna Spiro announces her eagerly anticipated debut album, Visitor, out July 3rd via Capitol Records. In a testament to the enthralling power of her timeless songcraft and stunning voice, all three of the album's previously released singles have simultaneously charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

A striking opening statement, Visitor is a high-concept and wholly elegant collision of rich soul and symphonic pop that explores the inherent fragility of life and love. Disarmingly candid and staggeringly beautiful, the album was executive produced by Omer Fedi (Sam Smith, SZA), with additional production from an elite crew including Blake Slatkin, Yakob, and Michael Pollack, plus orchestral composers like Larry Gold (Al Green, Silk Sonic) and Academy Award winner Peter Rotter. SIENNA and her hand-picked collaborators brought her vision to life in an array of legendary spaces like Electric Lady Studios in New York, Abbey Road Studios in London, and Valentine Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

In a gorgeous contrast to Visitor's underlying theme of transience and emotional exile, the result is a richly defined yet unfussy sonic world that feels fully lived-in - endlessly tempering its grandeur with a warm, unvarnished intimacy that perfectly complements SIENNA's poignant, soul-searching songwriting and the raw impact of her powerhouse vocals.

Ahead of the release, SIENNA spoke on the album's theme: "I've always had a strong awareness of impermanence; I'm very fearful of things ending and people leaving. It's so intense that I often won't participate in new relationships or anything I know won't last, so in a way I've spent most of my life feeling like a visitor - like someone who's just passing through. Making this album really taught me how to savor things in the moment, instead of constantly worrying about the future. When people hear the record, I hope it helps them to find some comfort in the fact that everything is temporary. We don't always have to rush to let go - we can let things matter without needing them to last."

Of course, SIENNA is very much here to stay. Her music has amassed over 1.2 billion global streams and in late March, she had a trio of singles climbing the Hot 100 all at once: the LP's fan-demanded sweeping title track "The Visitor" (which so far peaked at #43), heart-wrenching Platinum smash "Die On This Hill" (#19), and last summer's enduring "You Stole The Show" (#55). That milestone came less than a week after SIENNA wrapped her inaugural North American headlining run - "The Visitor Tour" - which sold out within seconds and then sold out again when she added more dates. The shows were well-attended and well-reviewed, inspiring Variety to dub her "one of the greatest voices of her generation." Los Angeles Times said, "Spiro's voice stands out: Rich and pulpy, with a crack she knows how to deploy for maximum heartbreak, it might be the most impressive instrument to come out of England since Adele emerged nearly two decades ago."

Related Stories

Sienna Spiro To Livestream Austin City Limits Performance

Sienna Spiro Earnes A Top 10 Debut With Her New Album 'Visitor'

Sienna Spiro Releases 'Visitor' Album And 'Great Expectation' Video

Sienna Spiro's My House World Tour Sells Out Instantly

News > Sienna Spiro