Wang Chung Expand 'To Live and Die in L.A. Soundtrack' For 40th Anniversary

(Wolfson) Wang Chung are excited to announce the 40th anniversary deluxe edition of their iconic To Live and Die in L.A. soundtrack, arriving July 31, 2026 via Interscope Records.

Originally created at the personal request of legendary director William Friedkin, the soundtrack has become one of the defining musical statements of 1980s cinema and a cult favorite among generations of film and music fans.

Pressed on Opaque Orange "L.A. Sunset" vinyl, the deluxe 2LP edition features newly remastered audio, rare bonus material, extended mixes, and two previously unreleased 1985 demos, "Joy" and "So Cold." Fans can also look forward to an expanded digital edition of the soundtrack, expected to arrive soon and featuring additional tracks and a few surprises still to be revealed.

The expanded collection also includes "Dance Hall Days" and "Wait" - both featured in the film - with "Dance Hall Days" appearing on the soundtrack for the very first time, alongside the commercial debut of the instrumental "This One's for You, White Boy."

"After a number of years searching for the right partner for this project, we are very proud to announce the release of a deluxe, remastered double vinyl 40th anniversary edition of the soundtrack to To Live and Die in L.A. on Interscope Records," said Jack Hues and Nick Feldman of Wang Chung. "We're sure the long wait has been worth it and that fans will appreciate this beautifully packaged release."

Best known worldwide for massive hits including "Everybody Have Fun Tonight," "Dance Hall Days," and "Let's Go," Wang Chung continue to tour globally and remain one of the most recognizable acts to emerge from the UK New Wave era.

This summer, Wang Chung will also hit the road across North America as part of Howard Jones' "Things Can Only Get Better Tour" alongside Howard Jones, The English Beat, Modern English, and host Richard Blade. Pre-order here

TOUR DATES

July 19 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Summer Sessions at Meritage Resort

July 20 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

July 21 - Paso Robles, CA - Paso Robles Event Center

July 23 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

July 24 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

July 26 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

July 29 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

July 30 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

August 1 - Council Bluffs, IA - Harrah's Stir Cove

August 4 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

August 5 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre

August 7 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 8 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 11 - Kettering, OH - Fraze Pavilion

August 12 - Lewiston, NY - Artpark Amphitheater

August 14 - Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Resort Spa & Casino

August 15 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

August 19 - Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

August 20 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 21 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 23 - Toronto, ON - The Bowl at Sobeys Stadium

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