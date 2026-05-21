Watch Kesha's 'ORIGAMI!' Video

(High Rise) Kesha blows the doors wide open to her highly anticipated new era with the erotic and playful official music video for "ORIGAMI!" Directed by Kesha, Brett Loudermilk and Zain Curtis, and choreographed by Robbie Blue, "ORIGAMI!" features Kesha at her most playful and liberated.

"ORIGAMI!" is a celebration of sex," KESHA shares "wherever and with whoever you choose to have it with! It's about embracing freedom and self-love that we all deserve."

The video comes ahead of The Freedom Tour, a 25-date North American headline run starting May 23. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will feature special guests CHROMEO on all dates, plus Sizzy Rocket, MEEK and Erika Jayne on select dates.

Speaking on The Freedom Tour, the GRAMMY nominated artist exclaims, "this summer we are reclaiming our bodies, our voices, and our joy. We have survived. Now we get to be free. Let's be free together. I want to know what freedom feels like, with all of you"

Known for turning her live shows into ecstatic communal rituals, Kesha promises a spectacle that blends massive pop production with intimate moments of truth. Expect anthems, surreal visuals, cathartic sing-alongs, and the kind of emotional release that transforms arenas into spiritual safe places.

"I've lived through the fire," says Kesha. "This tour is about what comes after. Freedom isn't just leaving something behind-it's discovering that what you have lived through has made you magnificently who you are"

In addition to her headline run, Kesha will be performing at All Thing Go Festival in Toronto On June 6 and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Tennessee on June 14. Kesha will also helm the 2026 SuperJam, titled KESHA PRESENTS: SUPERJÂM ESOTERÍCA: THE ALCHEMY OF POP. Set for Saturday, June 13 in This Tent, the once-in-a-lifetime collaborative performance will feature Kesha joined by an eclectic lineup of special guests including Margo Price, Blondshell, Chromeo, Del Water Gap, Grouplove, Mountain Grass Unit, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Wyatt Flores, and more surprise guests to be announced. Limited tickets on-sale now exclusively via Bonnaroo.com.

For a generation that has danced through heartbreak, fought for identity, and chosen joy, The Freedom Tour is a movement. Kesha has long been an advocate and voice for the outsiders, misfits, and survivors. With The Freedom Tour, she embraces it all-creating a space where fans can scream, cry, heal, and celebrate together.

"ORIGAMI!" is out everywhere now.

THE FREEDOM TOUR 2026 DATES:

Sat May 23 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre †

Sun May 24 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum †

Wed May 27 - Concord, CA - Toyota Pavilion at Concord †

Fri May 29 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena †

Sat May 30 - West Valley City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre †

Mon Jun 1 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre †

Wed Jun 3 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater †

Fri Jun 5 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre †

Sat June 6 - Toronto, ON - All Things Go Festival *

Mon Jun 8 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater †

Wed Jun 10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek †

Sat Jun 13 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo SuperJam: Kesha Presents: Superjâm Esoteríca - The Alchemy of Pop *

Sun June 14 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Festival *

Fri Jul 3 - Leeds, UK - Roundhay Park #

Sun Jul 5 - Margate, UK - Dreamland Festival *

Tue Jul 7 - Cork, IE - Live at the Marquee ^

Fri Jul 10 - London, UK - BST Hyde Park #

Wed Jul 15 - Quebec, QC - Festival d'Ete de Quebec *

Mon Aug 3 - Shakopee, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater ‡

Wed Aug 5 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP ‡

Fri Aug 7 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion ‡

Sun Aug 9 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater ‡

Wed Aug 12 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater ‡

Fri Aug 14 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live ‡

Sat Aug 15 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium ‡

Tue Aug 18 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Albany Med Health System at SPAC §

Wed Aug 19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center §

Fri Aug 21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center §

Sat Aug 22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^ §

Tue Aug 25 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake §

Wed Aug 26 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater §

Sat Aug 29 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre §

Sun Aug 30 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center §

† Chromeo & Sizzy Rocket Supporting

‡ Chromeo & MEEK Supporting

§ Chromeo & Erika Jayne Supporting

^ without Chromeo

# performance with Pitbull

* Festival Appearance

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