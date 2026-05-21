Watch mgk and Wiz Khalifa's 'Everything Tatted' Video

(IC) mgk and Wiz Khalifa officially return with their new single and video, "everything tatted," reuniting the longtime collaborators for a record rooted in the carefree energy and creative chemistry that helped define an era. Alongside the release, the pair also announced their collaborative mixtape, blog era boyz, arriving this Friday.
Directed by Sam Cahill, the "everything tatted" video captures Wiz and mgk showing off their tattoos. The visual also features cameos from Bam Margera, Ty Dolla $ign and Boo Johnson.
The release follows weeks of teasing from both artists across social media and through the official blog era boyz rollout. Earlier this week, Wiz and mgk officially revealed the project artwork through their website, www.blogeraboyz.com, giving fans an early look into the mixtape's nostalgic aesthetic and direction. The project title itself nods to the internet rap era that helped elevate both artists into mainstream success while influencing an entire generation of music fans online.
The announcement arrives as Wiz joins mgk on the current North American run of the lost americana tour, bringing their catalogs and longtime friendship directly to fans across the country. Earlier this month, the duo reunited on "girl next door," reconnecting audiences with the chemistry that first made records like "Mind of a Stoner" fan favorites more than a decade ago.
Released last year, lost americana became mgk's third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, while Wiz continued a strong 2026 run with releases including Khaotic and Girls Love Horses. With blog era boyz, the two artists revisit the spirit that first connected their fanbases while introducing a new chapter built around friendship, nostalgia, and creative freedom.
Remaining lost americana North American Tour Dates
May 22 - Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
May 23 - The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
May 24 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
May 27 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
May 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 30 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
May 31 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
June 2 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
June 3 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 5 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater
June 6 - Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
June 9 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
June 10 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
June 12 - Scranton, PA @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
June 13 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
June 14 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 16 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
June 17 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Acrisure Amphitheater
June 19 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
June 20 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
June 22 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater
June 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Azura Amphitheater
June 26 - West Valley City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 27 - Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
June 29 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
June 30 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
July 1 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
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