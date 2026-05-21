Watch The 'Rolling Loud The Movie' Trailer

(align) The first-look teaser for Rolling Loud The Movie is officially out. Directed by Jeremy Garelick, the upcoming comedy stars Owen Wilson, Matt Rife, Christine Ko, Sexyy Red, Ski Mask The Slump God, Ty Dolla $ign, Henry Winkler, Christian Convery, Jolene, and Travis Scott, and hits theaters on October 2, 2026.

The film follows a by-the-book dad trying way too hard to be a cool dad (Owen Wilson) who makes an ill-advised decision to sneak his 13-year-old son (Christian Convery) into Rolling Loud, headlined by Travis Scott.

What starts as a bonding weekend instantly spirals out of control, when he loses his son in a sea of thousands. Swept through mosh pits, backstage chaos, and a city of sound he links up with unhinged wildcards played by Matt Rife, Christine Ko and the raw, unpredictable energy of Sexyy Red, Ty Dolla $ign, and Ski Mask the Slump God. Every choice gets worse, every moment gets louder and there's no easy way out.

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