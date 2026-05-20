Watch Vitamin String Quartet Reimagine SZA's 'Snooze'

(MPG) Pop-culture-inspired instrumentalists Vitamin String Quartet (VSQ) have shared their classical take on SZA's "Snooze," which arrives with a live performance video.

It's the latest offering from their forthcoming album VSQ Performs SZA, out June 12 via CMH Label Group/Vitamin Records. Featuring hits from the R&B juggernaut's catalog - including "Kill Bill," "Saturn" and "Nobody Gets Me" - the upcoming collection offers 13 string renditions that translate SZA's emotionally rich songs into a vibe-forward, cinematic string masterpiece.

Along with the new song, VSQ has announced their "Crazy Ordinary World" Tour this fall with acclaimed vocal trio Girl Named Tom, with both groups bringing their captivating arrangements to Nashville, Atlanta, D.C. and more starting on September 27 .

"So happy we decided to cover 'Snooze,'" says Vitamin String Quartet violist Tom Lea. "I love how this arrangement blossoms like a flower. The lazy flow on this song translates perfectly for a string quartet, and it takes on a beautiful new life beyond SZA's world."

With over 2 billion streams and over 1 million physical units sold, VSQ is "altering the definition of classical music in the public record," according to Slate, with Variety agreeing that they've "reached a mainstream, global audience." The quartet is fresh off high-profile placements in season four of the Netflix and Shondaland original hit series Bridgerton, which featured their iconic reimaginings of Teddy Swims' "Lose Control," Coldplay's "Life In Technicolor," Third Eye Blind's "Never Let You Go" and Paramore's "All I Wanted." They've performed some of their beloved renditions for The TODAY Show, Jam In The Van and FLOOD Magazine.

Across over 300 releases, Vitamin String Quartet have produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock, and pop. From Lil Nas X to Bjork, Studio Ghibli to My Chemical Romance, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love.

The group has recently been on a prolific creative streak, releasing their vinyl-only compilation VSQ Performs The Weeknd earlier this year, and 2025 releases include VSQ Performs KPop Demon Hunters, VSQ Performs Billie Eilish, VSQ Performs BLACKPINK, VSQ Performs the Hits of 2025, and VSQ Performs Frank Ocean. To date, VSQ has had 11 Billboard charting albums, with their 2024 release VSQ Performs Taylor Swift hitting #1 on both the Classical and Classical Crossover charts.

"Crazy Ordinary World" Tour with Girl Named Tom:

September 27 - Nashville, TN - Schermerhorn Symphony Center

September 30 - Tampa, FL - Straz Center for the Performing Arts - Ferguson Hall

October 1 - Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre

October 2 - Greensboro, NC - The Carolina Theatre

October 4 - Charlotte, NC - Carolina Theatre

October 6 - Wilmington, NC - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

October 7 - Washington, D.C. - Lincoln Theatre

October 9 - Lancaster, PA - American Music Theatre

October 11 - Atlanta, GA - Atlanta Symphony Hall

October 14 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall

October 15 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center

October 16 - Great Barrington, MA - The Mahaiwe Theatre

October 17 - New Haven, CT - Shubert Theater

October 18 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Cafe

October 20 - Columbus, OH - Southern Theatre

October 21 - Athens, OH - Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

October 22 - Cincinnati, OH - The Ludlow Garage

October 23 - Wabash, IN - Honeywell Center - Ford Theater

October 26 - Skokie, IL - North Shore Center for the Performing Arts +

November 13 - Anchorage, AK - Alaska Center for the Performing Arts +

November 14 - Fairbanks, AK - Davis Concert Hall +

+ VSQ only

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