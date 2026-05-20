YOASOBI's Ayase Launches Solo EP With 'Urusa'

(Sacks & Co) Ayase-one half of acclaimed J-pop duo YOASOBI, the composer-confirms his landmark solo EP, dialogue, is set for release on May 27. In celebration, he unveils a first taste of the new music with "Urusa".
The EP dialogue is fully self-produced, with all tracks written, composed and sung by Ayase. Across the EP's five tracks, he explores the concept of dialogue-with himself, various people and events taking place around him, and society.
"Over the past seven years or so of running at full speed as the composer for YOASOBI, I couldn't completely shake off my desire to sing," he explains. "I was able to express that feeling through this body of work."
He continues, "From the time YOASOBI was formed...I believe I have continued to face music, people, society, my partner and myself with utmost sincerity, in my own way. I feel that I have successfully encapsulated my current thoughts, struggles and wishes born from that journey into these five tracks."
The announcement comes on the heels of the news that YOASOBI's new album THE BOOK for, will be released on June 26-marking the final installment of their 'THE BOOK' series.
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