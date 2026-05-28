2 Chainz Previews New Album in Team Whistle Series Boots Across America Premiere

(DKC) 2 Chainz is the special guest on the first episode of the new social series called Boots Across America, brought to you by DAZN's Team Whistle as part of its slate of digital series celebrating the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Hosted by global soccer YouTuber OussiFooty, Boots Across America ushers in the first FIFA World Cup to be played in North America in more than 30 years. The show explores what it means to be a fan on home soil during the world's most popular sporting event. Each episode is produced within a 24-hour span to uncover and document the authentic vitality of each city and showcase the best of local soccer culture, led by a local celebrity guest or influencer serving as Oussi's tour guide.
This episode is presented by JD Sports, a brand rooted in sports-fashion and youth culture that blends football, fashion, music, and streetwear culture. Throughout the series, Oussi is outfitted by JD Sports in looks inspired by the culture and style of each featured city, further tying together the worlds of football, fashion, music, and local identity as the World Cup continues to evolve into a broader cultural moment beyond the pitch.
In the premiere episode, viewers experience the culture of Atlanta through food, soccer, and music with a special appearance from Grammy Award-winning rapper 2 Chainz, who gives Oussi an exclusive preview of his highly anticipated new album.
Host Oussi begins the ultimate coast-to-coast journey across every U.S. city hosting the World Cup, experiencing the culture, fans, food, and energy that make each stop unique. Episode 1 kicks off in Atlanta, where Oussi links up with Atlanta legend 2 Chainz, talks soccer with passionate fans from around the world, and dives into some of the city's best local food spots.
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