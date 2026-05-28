(Shore Fire Media) "Open your eyes kid. Watch me while I transform." With these lyrics - from the title track of their 6th studio album, I Am A Prism (out August 14 via Dualtone Records) - Judah & The Lion speak directly to younger versions of themselves, fully embracing the hard-won personal growth that defines the collection.
After a trilogy of celebrated releases navigating mental health struggles, heartbreak, addiction and grief, I Am A Prism finds Judah Akers and Brian Macdonald emerging on the other side - ready to celebrate their 15-year musical journey, the community they've built along the way, a new chapter of fatherhood and the everyday miracles that make life meaningful.
"We use our music to propel us through hard things in life and shoot us forward into a more hopeful space," says Macdonald. "Getting to that space isn't always easy, but we always come back better for it."
"We wanted to get back to the 'why' of when we first started making music together," adds Akers. "We do it because we want to help people. That's the heart behind this. A lot of this record is trying to connect the thread between our beginnings and this point."
There is no better example of that than "Maybe The Best Is Now" - the first preview of I Am A Prism, which is out today. A direct response to their 2019 release "Family / Best is yet to Come," the song features the voices of fans singing along at recent live shows, reintroducing an idea they first implemented on their 2016 breakout Folk Hop n Roll. Reflecting across different stages of their life, Judah & The Lion use "Maybe The Best Is Now" to deliver a renewed sense of hope and optimism to that conversation - and, as Akers puts it, a keen awareness that "life doesn't happen to you. It happens for you."
Judah & The Lion Stream Two New Songs
Judah & The Lion Plot North American Tour
Judah & The Lion Share 'Maybe The Best Is Now' Visualizer
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