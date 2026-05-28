Watch Adam Lambert's 'Eat U Alive' Video

(fcc) GRAMMY-nominated international superstar Adam Lambert has delivered the official music video for his "alluring" (Billboard) and "powerful" (NME) desire-driven track "EAT U ALIVE" today. Shot in Paris and directed by Vitalii Akimov, the hyper-contemporary music video captures the tension-filled song's dark pop edge and was first premiered by Purple Fashion Magazine.

"EAT U ALIVE" is the first song to be released from Lambert's sixth studio album, ADAM, arriving Friday, July 10 via his own label/distributed via The Orchard (pre-save now). Featuring an infectious, high-energy chorus and dripping with insatiable primal desire, "EAT U ALIVE" shines a spotlight on Lambert's powerhouse vocal abilities and introduces listeners to the dark industrial texture that will come to define much of the album.

Largely inspired by the 90s alternative and electronica, ADAM expertly blends multiple genres to create something timeless. Featuring artwork by renowned fashion photographer Nick Knight and executive produced by Pete Nappi (Jon Bellion, Jon Batiste, Jonas Brothers, Rihanna, Pharrell Williams), the self-titled LP features 12 diverse new songs and marks a fully realized exploration into all facets of Lambert's humanity and otherworldly artistry.

"'EAT U ALIVE' is the perfect primer into my next musical chapter," said Lambert. "I wanted to create songs that fit into a world reminiscent of the music that made a formative impact on me in the 90s and early 00's. Nine Inch Nails, Bjork, Prince, Muse, Goldfrapp, Daft Punk, George Michael, Massive Attack and the Crystal Method are just a few who inspired the sound. The album explores both the light and shade of life and the razor's edge that separates a positive experience from a negative one. I hope these songs connect with anyone who has been through the confusing but necessary process of self-acceptance. There was a real liberation in acknowledging my own weaknesses and strengths. Accepting the bad and the good all together. Revolutionary for someone who always thought of himself as a perfectionist and Idealist."

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