Drink Up aespa's New Album 'Lemonade'

(The Oriel Company) Today, global K-pop powerhouse aespa (SM Entertainment) officially released their second studio album LEMONADE, across all major streaming platforms. Alongside the official music video for the title track "LEMONADE".

Spanning 10-track, LEMONADE marks aespa's returns to their signature futuristic "metallic" sound, now sharpened with a sour, electrifying edge. The album captures aespa at their boldest, pairing heightened storytelling and elevated production with their most refined and high-impact sound to date.

The album introduces double title tracks, including "LEMONADE" and the explosive pre-release single "WDA (Whole Different Animal) (Feat. G-DRAGON)," which signals a defiant new chapter in aespa's expanding lore.

Title track "LEMONADE" is an electronic dance track driven by a bold, infectious synth bassline. Inspired by the phrase "When life gives you lemons, make lemonade," the song delivers a message about turning pressure and challenges into confidence and opportunities, reimagining the bright refreshing image of lemonade through aespa's distinct sonic and visual lens.

LEMONADE also showcases aespa's expanded musical range and dynamic lineup of featured artists. The album features G-DRAGON on pre-release single "WDA (Whole Different Animal)," while Ty Dolla $ign joins aespa on "Switchblade," a sleek electronic dance track. The project closes with "LEMONADE (Feat. Becky G)," a reimagined version of the title track that sees the Latin pop artist add a confident, energetic verse. Across its B-sides, the album moves through rock, pop-rock, hyperpop, R&B, and high-energy dance tracks, further highlighting the group's versatility.

To celebrate the release, aespa will also launch aespa WEEK - MAKE IT LEMONADE pop-up experiences worldwide, including events in Los Angeles and New York City from May 29-31, alongside additional activations across major cities in Asia including Bangkok, Seoul, Shenzhen, Tokyo, Taipei, and more cities worldwide.

The release marks aespa's first full-length album in two years, following the success of Armageddon, which topped the iTunes Top Albums chart in 25 regions worldwide. Since then, the group has continued to expand its global presence, earning "Group of the Year" at Billboard Women in Music 2025. This August, aespa will perform at Lollapalooza, before embarking on their new world tour, 2026-27 aespa LIVE TOUR - SYNK : COMPLæXITY, bringing their acclaimed live production to arenas across Asia, North America, Latin America, the UK, and Europe. The tour includes stops in New York on September 18 and Los Angeles on October 3. Tickets are on sale now. Stream the album here and watch the video below:

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