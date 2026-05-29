Hear Anderson .Paak's K-Pops! (Music From And Inspired By K-Pops! Motion Picture)

(IC) Nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Anderson .Paak releases K-POPS! (Music from and inspired by K-POPS! Motion Picture). More than a simple soundtrack or compilation, the star-studded collection is the first of its kind: an original album that unites multiple K-pop idols, South Korean artists, and other star performers - from different labels, genres, and nationalities - behind a diverse yet cohesive sonic vision.

K-POPS! (Music from and inspired by K-POPS! Motion Picture) is tied to .Paak's acclaimed family film K-POPS!, his directorial debut, which comes to Netflix on Saturday, May 30. But the album is also a full project unto itself executive produced by Dem Jointz (Jennie, Eminem) and overseen by .Paak, featuring an incredible array of talent including JID, G-DRAGON, aespa, LNGSHOT, NMIXX, DEAN, JO1, CHUNG HA, Alissia, and Kevin Woo (Kpop Demon Hunters' Mystery Saja), plus JOSHUA of SEVENTEEN, HONGJOONG of ATEEZ, and SOYEON of i-dle. .Paak also appears throughout - writing, producing, performing - and his son Soul Rasheed makes his musical debut.

As Rolling Stone pointed out in a recent in-depth interview with .Paak about the release, "The album is packed with A-list K-pop guest stars ... But it's also full of .Paak's own vocals, and thoroughly guided by his lush, retro-leaning sensibility, so it ends up being the closest thing to a .Paak solo album since 2019's Ventura."

That cross-pollination is on full display in "Caution," which combines heavy bass, rattling percussion, jagged effects, and sticky melodies to create something akin to a deconstructed mix of pop, hip-hop, and R&B. In the accompanying music video, .Paak and NMIXX play suspiciously chic crime scene investigators, pushing through yellow tape to examine chalk outlines, photograph damaged artwork, run forensics on evidence, and file the appropriate paperwork. But as they work to close the case, one can't help but wonder if they're involved.

Ahead of today's release of K-POPS! (Music from and inspired by K-POPS! Motion Picture), fans were treated to two infectious songs from the set. In early May, .Paak released his single "Aftertaste" featuring Seoul alt-R&B artist DEAN. In February, he and superstar girl group aespa teamed up for the groove-steeped pop explosion "Keychain." The project also includes a new version of .Paak and G-DRAGON's 2025 single "Too Bad," which hit #30 on Billboard's Global 200 chart and won a MAMA Award at the Asian equivalent of the GRAMMY Awards.

Listen to the 17-song set here and watch the just-released music video for standout NMIXX and .Paak collaboration "Caution" below.

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