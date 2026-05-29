Hear Yelawolf's New Song 'Simple'

(MPG) Yelawolf shares his new single "Simple." A slow-burning track that blends his primal vocals with atmospheric production, "Simple" is both an anthem for the world-weary as well as a declaration of freedom for Yelawolf as he opens up with his most direct and personal songwriting of his career. "Simple" is the first single from Yelawolf's upcoming album 45, also announced today and slated for release on July 27th.

"'Simple' came from somewhere inside me, something that needed to be said that I didn't even know I needed to say... or maybe something I needed to let go of. The old me." - Yelawolf

Yelawolf built his career by breaking through artistic boundaries, and on his forthcoming album 45 he once again kicks down the doors of genre conventions. The result is a deeply personal collection of songs that unites elements of modern Americana with his signature vocal delivery while showcasing the full depth of his songwriting. Centered around his voice as both a singer and storyteller, 45 draws from a collision of distinctly American musical traditions - from the heartland sound of Tom Petty and Bruce Springsteen, the gritty storytelling of outlaw country troubadours to the loose, melodic swagger of Southern rock. Though widely known for his fiery rap delivery, Yelawolf sings on every track across 45, revealing a rawer and more vulnerable side of his artistry.

"Overall, 45 is a confessional album," writes Yelawolf. "I think the vulnerability and honesty is what's going to connect with listeners the most. I didn't know these songs were in me to be honest. But for many of the core fans... it may just be the album they've been waiting for from me."

Amidst collaborations with artists as diverse as Shooter Jennings, Eminem, Machine Gun Kelly, Korn, A$AP Rocky, Blink-182 and Ed Sheeran, Yelawolf has consistently forged his own lane outside traditional industry expectations. Anchored by sharp, deeply personal songwriting and an instinct for crossing musical boundaries, his career has moved fluidly between hip-hop, rock, country, and alternative music without ever settling comfortably into a single genre. At the same time, his Slumerican brand has grown from a grassroots movement into a widely recognized lifestyle label and cultural hub, further cementing Yelawolf's status as one of modern music's most fiercely independent creative voices.

His 2022 collaboration with Shooter Jennings, Sometimes Y, marked a pivotal creative turning point, revealing the depth of Yelawolf's connection to roots-driven songwriting. The echoes of that evolution can be heard throughout 45, where fingerpicked guitars, laid-back grooves, and open-road melodies intertwine with Yelawolf's storytelling instincts to create some of the most personal and musically expansive work of his career.

Beginning with the breakout success of 2010's Trunk Muzik, Yelawolf quickly established himself as one of the most distinctive new voices in hip-hop, leading to his platinum-selling major-label debut Radioactive in 2011. 2015's Love Story, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 list marked a significant point in Yelawolf's career, expanding his sound by incorporating Southern rock, country, and hip-hop influences. Across subsequent albums Trial By Fire (2017), Ghetto Cowboy (2019), Mud Mouth (2021), Sometimes Y (2022) alongside Shooter Jennings, and War Story (2024), Yelawolf continued expanding his catalog through a growing range of collaborations and projects spanning hip-hop, rock, country, and independent releases.

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