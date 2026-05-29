Hilary Duff Revisits Past Hits With '(Mine) EP

(Atlantic) Multiplatinum global superstar Hilary Duff has officially released (Mine), a seven-song EP featuring newly re-recorded renditions of her greatest hits available now via Atlantic Records on all streaming platforms here.

"Thank you so much for all the love on the mine versions," Duff shared earlier this week on Instagram. "From hunting down the Record Store Day vinyl to hearing you sing these songs back to me live...the response has felt really special. I'm so grateful for all of it."

Originally released as bonus tracks across several limited-issue vinyl variants of Duff's critically acclaimed sixth studio album, luck... or something, the re-recorded fan favorites featured on (Mine) were then gathered on silver vinyl for a limited edition Record Store Day 2026 exclusive. Limited to just 10,000 copies, the project instantly proved among the year's biggest RSD successes, landing on the upper reaches of various Billboard charts, including #8 on "Indie Store Albums" and #10 on "Vinyl Albums." Highlights include new versions of career-defining tracks "Come Clean (Mine)" and the beloved anthem, "What Dreams Are Made Of (Mine)," which Duff performed for the first time ever as the closing anthem on her sold-out "Small Rooms, Big Nerves" dates.

(Mine) follows the triumphant arrival of Duff's critically acclaimed sixth studio album, luck... or something. Her first full-length studio release since 2015, the album made a landmark debut at #3 on the Billboard 200 marking Duff's highest chart position since 2007 and her sixth career Top 5 chart entry while at the time becoming the second-largest debut for a female artist this year. luck... or something also landed at #2 on Billboard's "Top Album Sales" while soaring to Top 5 debuts in six countries around the world, including the #1 position in both Canada and Australia.

Co-written by Hilary and produced by her husband, GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter/producer Matthew Koma (Britney Spears, P!nk), and Brian Phillips (Alec Benjamin, blink-182), luck... or something features lead singles "Mature" and "Roommates," along with the standout opening track, "Weather For Tennis," all joined by companion music videos now boasting 15M cumulative views via Hilary's official YouTube channel.

Duff - who recently presented "New Artist of the Year" to KATSEYE at the 2026 American Music Awards, was named to TIME's prestigious TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2026 and made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut on the cover of its summer 2026 edition - is currently poised to embark on the lucky me tour, her first full-scale global headline run in almost two decades. Spanning seven countries, with dates across the US, Canada, Mexico, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, the epic world tour begins with a two-night stand at West Palm Beach, FL's iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre on June 21-22 and then travels into February 2027. Most dates are now entirely SOLD-OUT, including shows at world-famous venues including Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum (July 8-9), Morrison, CO's Red Rocks Amphitheatre (July 20), New York City's Madison Square Garden (August 5-6), Toronto, ON's RBC Amphitheatre (August 12-13), Melbourne, AU's Rod Laver Arena (October 26-27), Vancouver, BC's Rogers Arena (January 22-23) and Mexico City, MX's Palacio de los Deportes (February 12-13). Support for 2026 shows in the US, Canada, Ireland, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand comes from GRAMMY Award-winning, RIAA Platinum-certified artist La Roux. North American dates through 2026 will also feature special guest Jade LeMac, while Lauren Spencer Smith will join Duff on 2027 Canadian dates. An exclusive "Happy Hour Edition" of luck... or something will be available on 2LP vinyl throughout the lucky me tour, collecting the original album, four "mellow" versions of tracks from the album, and all seven songs from (Mine).

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