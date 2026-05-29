Jann Klose Streaming New Album 'The Future Trap'

(Glass Onyon) Internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Jann Klose officially releases his ambitious new studio album The Future Trap today, delivering a deeply immersive listening experience that blends cinematic storytelling with a richly layered sonic journey.

Far more than a traditional collection of songs, The Future Trap was conceived as a full concept album, with interconnected themes and musical transitions designed to pull listeners into the emotional world of its central character - a figure who is equal parts fictional creation and reflection of the human experience itself.

"The Future Trap explores the universal struggle of falling into familiar patterns," explains Jann Klose. "We wrote most of the music with the idea of creating a concept album, creating transitions between songs. I didn't want it to be just another collection of tracks but rather a listening experience tied to storytelling."

That storytelling forms the emotional backbone of the record, following a protagonist through obsession, joy, love, pain, loss, renewal, and ultimately acceptance. "The character we created is a bit like me but also a bit like everyone else," says Klose. "Very flawed, very human."

To bring the project to life, Klose collaborated closely with producer and songwriter Marcus Dembinski, alongside acclaimed musical contributors including Everett Bradley (current member of Bon Jovi), Marcella Detroit of Shakespears Sister and Eric Clapton fame, Alphonso Horne (Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Rachel Flowers, Annie Haslam of Renaissance and South Africa's own DJ Cosher.

"'Show Me Who You Are' is the first song I worked on with Jann when he started the new album," says Everett Bradley. "We unconsciously started from a place of complete honesty, sharing our take on the state of the world, and what we thought would make it better. Our concept? What if everyone took off the disguise, showed who they really are, allow themselves to be drenched in honesty, and watch the magic begin."

This sentiment further reinforces the emotional core of The Future Trap, an album rooted in vulnerability, self-reflection, and the search for genuine human connection in an increasingly complicated world.

Released alongside the album announcement in April, the title track "Future Trap" offered audiences an early glimpse into the project's creative depth. The single stands as a unique artistic collaboration between Klose and Dembinski, with the pair co-writing, co-producing, and performing every instrument heard on the final recording.

According to Dembinski, The Future Trap marks a significant evolution in Klose's artistry.

"Compositionally, The Future Trap is unlike any of Jann's previous records," says Dembinski. "While Jann and his collaborators have pulled inspiration from their unique musical histories, Jann has also simultaneously crafted a narrative through-line that takes the listener on an introspective journey."

That journey unfolds across a genre-defying soundscape that combines Klose's signature pop vocals and acoustic guitar with elements of rock, folk, electronic, disco, Latin music, orchestral arrangements, and progressive rock influences.

"The continuity of themes and lyrical motifs creates an enveloping listening experience from start to finish," adds Dembinski.

Songs seamlessly evolve into one another throughout the album, allowing The Future Trap to unfold like a film soundtrack or theatrical production. The electronic disco pulse of "Love Is a Verb" fractures and rebuilds within "Conjugation," while the progressive rock energy of "The Lost Kingdom" dissolves into the melancholic atmosphere of "Vignette." The epic-rock finale "Over and Over" then transitions into a sweeping orchestral "Outro," reinforcing the album's cyclical themes of transformation and rebirth.

With The Future Trap, Jann Klose delivers his most sonically adventurous and emotionally resonant body of work to date - a record designed not only to be heard, but experienced. Stream the album here

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