Peter Murphy Shares 'Swoon (Magic Wands Remix)'

(Red Sand) Original post-punk icon Peter Murphy issued 'Swoon' in February 2025 as the first single from 'Silver Shade', his widely acclaimed eleventh studio album released three months later on Metropolis Records. A majestic slice of synth-punk/funk, the song featured Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails on backing vocals and album producer Youth on bass.

A remix of 'Swoon' by the US dream-pop duo Magic Wands (Dexy and Chris Valentine) has been released as a single today (29th May). "Our take on the song was about chasing a very specific feeling, like a kind of natural high," they explain. "The goal was to build on the emotion in Peter's vocal and surround it with a fast-moving, euphoric wash of guitars and synths, capturing the rush of a true swoon."

Produced by Youth (Pink Floyd, The Verve, Crowded House, plus member of Killing Joke, The Orb, The Firemen) at his studio in Spain, 'Silver Shade' is Murphy's eleventh studio album and a long-awaited follow-up to 'Lion', which the pair worked on together a decade prior. A symbiotic relationship born of artistic collaboration, Murphy has stated that "this album is as powerful as any of my work to date."

Peter Murphy's solo career began in 1986 with the release of 'Should The World Fail To Fall Apart', with this and ten other studio albums to date spawning fan favourites such as 'Cuts You Up', 'A Strange Kind Of Love', 'All Night Long', 'Indigo Eyes', 'The Prince & Old Lady Shade' and 'I'll Fall With Your Knife'.

Prior to this, Murphy had fronted Bauhaus, who emerged from the fertile UK post-punk scene in 1979 with the release of their debut single, 'Bela Lugosi's Dead', often considered to be the very first gothic rock record. The band went on to record four seminal albums before initially splitting in 1983, as well as further classic singles such as 'Dark Entries', 'The Passion Of Lovers', 'Lagartija Nick' and 'She's In Parties'. They also had a UK Top 20 hit with a cover version of 'Ziggy Stardust'.

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