Ryan Oakes Teams With Point North's Jon Lundin For 'THIS LIFE OR THE NEXT'

(Nettwerk) Ryan Oakes returns with "THIS LIFE OR THE NEXT" feat. Jon Lundin of Point North, an explosive active rock and rap hybrid that pushes his genre-bending sound into darker, more visceral territory. Fueled by razor-sharp hooks, and heavy guitars, the track dives into the consuming rush of desire, danger, obsession, and surrender.

"This song is about giving yourself over to something so intense that it almost feels dangerous," says Ryan Oakes. "It's about passion, obsession, and that feeling when a connection completely takes over your body and your head. Working with Jon from Point North brought another level of energy to it, and I wanted the track to feel urgent, like you are right in the middle of that chaos."

This summer, Oakes will bring that energy to the stage with a major run of tour dates. He will first head to Australia for a string of headline shows in June, before joining Diggy Graves for a North American tour beginning July 25 in San Francisco, CA and wrapping August 26 in Seattle, WA. With more than 500 shows under his belt in recent years, Oakes has built his reputation through a relentless live presence, turning his emotionally raw catalog into high-impact performances night after night.

"THIS LIFE OR THE NEXT" follows the previously released single "SUPERNATURAL" feat. MISSIO, a haunting track about pain, trauma, guilt, and anxiety, and "SUPERHERO," an emotionally charged single that examines the pressure to stay strong even when you are breaking internally. Together, the tracks reveal a shadowy, cinematic new chapter from Oakes, one that pairs heavy atmosphere, booming production, and sharp hooks with his most vulnerable writing yet. Stay tuned for more details on his forthcoming album.

Genre-bending artist, vocalist, and rapper Ryan Oakes has built his career on relentless consistency, turning a $20 Best Buy microphone and small-town Virginia ambition into more than 300 released songs, over half a billion global streams, viral moments, sold-out shows, and a catalog that moves fluidly between hip-hop, pop-punk, rock, and alternative. Known for his candid writing, high-output creative drive, and ability to move between heavy emotion and massive hooks, Oakes has grown from an underground force into an artist with global momentum. His newest material sharpens that identity even further, pairing horror-inspired atmosphere, booming 808s, eerie synths, and rock-driven production with reflections on anxiety, depression, self-worth, dissociation, isolation, industry pressure, and the emotional cost of being seen online but not always understood.

Ryan Oakes Headline Tour Dates

June 19 - Fortitude Valley, Australia - Crowbar

June 20 - Richmond, Australia - Corner Hotel

June 21 - Darlinghurst, Australia - Oxford Art Factory

June 23 - Adelaide, Australia - Zhivago Nightclub

June 25 - Perth, Australia - Magnet House

w/Diggy Graves

July 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

July 28 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

July 29 - Albuquerque, NM - Backstage at Revel

July 31 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge

August 1 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

August 3 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

August 4 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

August 5 - Nashville, TN - The Basement East

August 7 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

August 8 - Richmond, VA -The Broadberry

August 9 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

August 11 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

August 13 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

August 14 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

August 15 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

August 17 - Sauget, IL - Pop's Concert Venue

August 18 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

August 19 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room

August 21 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

August 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

August 23 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

August 25 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

August 26 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

Related Stories

News > Ryan Oakes