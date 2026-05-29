SG Lewis Remixes' Angele and Justice's 'What You Want'

(Gold Atlas) Acclaimed producer SG Lewis drags "What You Want" - the already cult classic by pop superstar Angele and electronic titans Justice - even further into the dancefloor with a bassy-heavy new remix, available to stream and buy now via Angele VL Records / Because Music.
"It's no secret the influence Ed Banger has had on my music," says SG Lewis. "And Angèle and Justice together is a dream collaboration to remix for me. I wanted to make a nod to the classic French Touch sound that formed so much of who I am as an artist, whilst keeping the dancefloor in mind."
The original song sent shockwaves through both artist's fanbases when it arrived earlier this year, alongside a video created with (LA)HORDE (Rosalia, Madonna, Sam Smith, Christine and the Queens), the visionary trio behind the Ballet National de Marseille.
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