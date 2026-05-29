Watch Bebe Rexha And David Guetta's 'Sad Girls' Video

(align) Multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, and global hitmaker Bebe Rexha releases "Sad Girls," with global superstar DJ and producer David Guetta. The song is the latest offering from Bebe's forthcoming visual album and first as an independent artist Dirty Blonde, out June 12 via EMPIRE.

Driven by a soaring progressive house production courtesy of Guetta, "Sad Girls" is a euphoric, pulse-pounding dance anthem about the heartache of watching the person you love leave with someone else. Over shimmering synths and a relentlessly driving beat, Rexha channels heartbreak into defiance, declaring that sad girls don't leave until the last song plays. The song's visual channels Bebe's humor and irreverence as she lands in therapy after a breakup, ultimately reclaiming her joy and power on her way out.

Speaking about the song, Rexha said "'Sad Girls' is for anyone who has ever been on a dance floor with a broken heart and refused to let it win. You're not okay, but you're still dancing and showing up for yourself. That's one of the most powerful things you can do in those moments."

"Sad Girls" is the latest chapter in the storied creative partnership between Rexha and Guetta. Over the past decade, the duo has produced a number of global dance hits including "Hey Mama," "Say My Name," "One in a Million" and "I'm Good (Blue)," which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and has garnered over three billion streams. One of the most powerful duos in global dance music, the pair have earned two GRAMMY Award nominations in the Best Dance/Electronic Recording category for the latter two collaborations.

The song's release is preceded by previously released tracks "I Like You Better Than Me," "Çike Çike," "Hysteria," and the album's breakout single and global hit "New Religion." The latter, a collaboration with dance music duo Faithless, recently reached No. 1 on Billboard's U.S. Dance/Mix Show Airplay chart and the WARM Global Dance Radio chart.

Her first album as a fully independent artist, Dirty Blonde sees Bebe seize creative control to create her most ambitious project yet, a full-length visual album defined by bold and unapologetic artistic freedom. The album will be released June 12 and features a sonic identity of Euro-influenced sounds and high-energy, club-ready bangers that still feel personal and cathartic.

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