(Shore Fire Media) Friday night, Alanis Morissette performed a sold-out concert at Houston's White Oak Music Hall, a 1,100-capacity venue, as part of Wells Fargo's Autograph Card Exclusives series.
Throughout the evening, Morissette treated the sold-out crowd to the songs that have defined her decades-long career, opening with fan favorite "Hand In My Pocket" as the crowd welcomed her with roaring applause. The set featured electrifying performances of iconic hits, including "You Oughta Know" and "Ironic," with fans singing every word of the beloved anthems. Morissette closed with "Thank U," accompanied by a montage of heartfelt messages from fans, creating a shared moment of gratitude that brought the room together and capped off an unforgettable night.
Wells Fargo's Autograph Card Exclusives series gives eligible Wells Fargo credit cardholders access to concerts, showcasing big-name artists in small venues across the country. Perks for Wells Fargo Autograph cardholders include early access to purchase tickets, early entry to the venue, and artist merch discounts. The Autograph Card Exclusives series continues to stand out as a marquee live music experience, delivering one-of-a-kind concert experiences for cardholders.
This marks the series' second show of 2026, following an electric performance by Fall Out Boy in San Francisco during one of the biggest weekend in sports in February. Launched in November 2023 with an exclusive Mumford & Sons concert in Los Angeles, the Wells Fargo Autograph Card Exclusives series has also hosted performances by Riley Green and Dasha in Atlanta, The Killers in Minneapolis, Dave Matthews in Houston, Lionel Richie in Philadelphia, Halsey in San Francisco, Maluma in New York City, Brandi Carlile in Atlanta, and Imagine Dragons in Dallas.
Alanis Morissette Rocked Intimate Show For Wells Fargo
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