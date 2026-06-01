Gary Clark Jr Announces U.S. Headline Tour Dates

(Warner) Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and globally celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and guitar legend Gary Clark Jr. announces an extensive run of upcoming U.S. headliners carrying him through the summer and well into October.

The new tour dates flesh out a packed 2026 itinerary that already includes the sold-out second half of his acclaimed Antone's residency in Austin and festivals like Newport Jazz, Bourbon & Beyond, and Eric Clapton's Crossroads, among others. Artist ticket presales begin June 2, at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Local venue presale begins June 4, at 10:00 a.m. local time, and general on-sale launches Friday, June 5, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets for Mercury Lounge/NYC Pop-Up show go on sale on Tuesday, June 2 at 11:00 a.m. local time.

Clark was moved to extend his time on the road after a series of gigs that imbued him with the feeling that originally inspired him to create music-the power of the blues. His love of the truly American art form was reignited by recent, deeply meaningful experiences. In February, he played back-to-back nights at Buddy Guy's Legends in Chicago, where he was joined onstage by Guy himself. And last month, Clark kicked off his eight-show residency at Antone's, the iconic blues club where he got his start at the age of 15. Clark is now a partner and co-owner of the legendary club and Austin's Home of the Blues.

To ring in the tour, Clark has one more intimate show up his sleeve. Tomorrow night he plays New York City's 250-cap Mercury Lounge before embarking on a series of previously announced appearances. Then on June 4 and 5, Clark will join Bruce Springsteen for a multi-act concert event celebrating America's 250th birthday called: Music America: The Songs That Shaped Us. The event will take place at the OceanFirst Bank Center on the campus of the new Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music.

Gary Clark Jr. Tour Dates

Jun 02 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

Jun 03 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

Jun 06 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap - Filene Center

Jun 08 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts

Jun 10 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre

Jun 11 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

Jun 12 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

Jun 13 - Syracuse, NY @ New York State Blues Festival 2026

Jun 18 - Austin, TX @ Antone's [SOLD OUT]

Jun 25 - Austin, TX @ Antone's [SOLD OUT]

Jul 02 - Austin, TX @ Antone's [SOLD OUT]

Jul 09 - Austin, TX @ Antone's [SOLD OUT]

Jul 17 - Beech Mountain, NC @ Beech Mountain Resort Summer Music Series

Aug 01 - Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

Aug 27 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre

Aug 28 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

Aug 29 - The Woodlands, TX @ Buddy Guy Blues Festival

Aug 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Sep 01 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Sep 02 - Greenville, SC @ Peace Center - Peace Concert Hall

Sep 03 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

Sep 05 - Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion

Sep 08 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

Sep 10 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

Sep 12 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

Sep 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage

Sep 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

Sep 17 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

Sep 19 - St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater

Sep 21 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

Sep 22 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Sep 24 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

Sep 26 - Austin, TX @ Crossroads Guitar Festival

Sep 27 - Austin, TX @ Crossroads Guitar Festival

Oct 13 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Oct 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater

Oct 16 - Seattle, WA @ 5th Avenue Theater

Oct 17 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane

Oct 20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Oct 22 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

Oct 23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Oct 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

Oct 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

Oct 27 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

Oct 28 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

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