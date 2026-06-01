Gary Clark Jr Announces U.S. Headline Tour Dates

(Warner) Four-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist and globally celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and guitar legend Gary Clark Jr. announces an extensive run of upcoming U.S. headliners carrying him through the summer and well into October.
The new tour dates flesh out a packed 2026 itinerary that already includes the sold-out second half of his acclaimed Antone's residency in Austin and festivals like Newport Jazz, Bourbon & Beyond, and Eric Clapton's Crossroads, among others. Artist ticket presales begin June 2, at 10:00 a.m. local time.
Local venue presale begins June 4, at 10:00 a.m. local time, and general on-sale launches Friday, June 5, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Tickets for Mercury Lounge/NYC Pop-Up show go on sale on Tuesday, June 2 at 11:00 a.m. local time.
Clark was moved to extend his time on the road after a series of gigs that imbued him with the feeling that originally inspired him to create music-the power of the blues. His love of the truly American art form was reignited by recent, deeply meaningful experiences. In February, he played back-to-back nights at Buddy Guy's Legends in Chicago, where he was joined onstage by Guy himself. And last month, Clark kicked off his eight-show residency at Antone's, the iconic blues club where he got his start at the age of 15. Clark is now a partner and co-owner of the legendary club and Austin's Home of the Blues.
To ring in the tour, Clark has one more intimate show up his sleeve. Tomorrow night he plays New York City's 250-cap Mercury Lounge before embarking on a series of previously announced appearances. Then on June 4 and 5, Clark will join Bruce Springsteen for a multi-act concert event celebrating America's 250th birthday called: Music America: The Songs That Shaped Us. The event will take place at the OceanFirst Bank Center on the campus of the new Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music.
Gary Clark Jr. Tour Dates
Jun 02 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge
Jun 03 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
Jun 06 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap - Filene Center
Jun 08 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Center for the Arts
Jun 10 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre
Jun 11 - Wilkes-Barre, PA @ The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
Jun 12 - Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
Jun 13 - Syracuse, NY @ New York State Blues Festival 2026
Jun 18 - Austin, TX @ Antone's [SOLD OUT]
Jun 25 - Austin, TX @ Antone's [SOLD OUT]
Jul 02 - Austin, TX @ Antone's [SOLD OUT]
Jul 09 - Austin, TX @ Antone's [SOLD OUT]
Jul 17 - Beech Mountain, NC @ Beech Mountain Resort Summer Music Series
Aug 01 - Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
Aug 27 - Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
Aug 28 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
Aug 29 - The Woodlands, TX @ Buddy Guy Blues Festival
Aug 30 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Sep 01 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Sep 02 - Greenville, SC @ Peace Center - Peace Concert Hall
Sep 03 - Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
Sep 05 - Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion
Sep 08 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre
Sep 10 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
Sep 12 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
Sep 14 - Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park - Center Stage
Sep 16 - Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
Sep 17 - Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
Sep 19 - St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theater
Sep 21 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom
Sep 22 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
Sep 24 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
Sep 26 - Austin, TX @ Crossroads Guitar Festival
Sep 27 - Austin, TX @ Crossroads Guitar Festival
Oct 13 - Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Oct 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Eccles Theater
Oct 16 - Seattle, WA @ 5th Avenue Theater
Oct 17 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane
Oct 20 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
Oct 22 - Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24
Oct 23 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Oct 24 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater
Oct 26 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
Oct 27 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
Oct 28 - San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
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