Jenna Raine Announces Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour

(Warner) Jenna Raine prepares to share her debut album on the road as she unveils her Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour, set to visit 24 cities nationwide this fall with support from Ava Liv Mabry, Alyssa Flaherty and Abigail Osborn.

Marking Raine's first full U.S. headline run, the tour will accompany the release of her forthcoming album, Jeans, Boys & Jesus, out August 14 on Warner Records. Kicking off in September, the tour will visit major markets including Nashville, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and in her hometown of Dallas. Presale starts this Wednesday, June 3 at 10 a.m. local time with general onsale beginning this Friday, June 5 at 10 a.m. local time.

"I can't believe I'm finally releasing my debut album!" shares Raine. "Jeans, Boys, & Jesus is my favorite project I've ever made, and I'm so excited for y'all to hear it. Getting to go on my very first headline tour feels like a dream I've been waiting on for as long as I can remember. I can't wait to share these songs, these stories and this season of my life with you. Thank you for supporting me, believing in me and making moments like this possible. My heart is so full, and I'm beyond grateful to be on this journey with y'all!"

Last week, Raine released the album's first single, the stirring, "What Would I Say?", written by Raine, Jason Ingram and Jack Rile. The powerful song shines a light on her honest journey with faith as she wonders what the overwhelming emotion would feel like to meet Jesus face to face after feeling His presence through every high and low in her life. The emotional single previews the uplifting messages fans can expect from Jeans, Boys & Jesus.

The 12-track project reflects on life at 22 years old through positive themes full of faith, love, heartbreak, friendship, chasing dreams and growing up. Blending honest storytelling with catchy pop melodies, Raine captures the emotions and experiences every girl faces at some point in their lives, creating songs rooted in comfort, hope and community.

The rising songstress closed out 2025 on the road with David Kushner and Avery Anna. Since her viral hits "It Is What It Is" and "see you later (ten years)" launched her onto the scene, Raine has garnered more than 466M global career streams as she continues to build her devoted following.

Jeans, Boys & Jesus Tour dates:

Sept. 8, 2026 in Houston, Texas at House of Blues Houston*

Sept. 9, 2026 in Austin, Texas at Brushy Street Commons*

Sept. 10, 2026 in Dallas, Texas at Trees*

Sept. 12, 2026 in Birmingham, Ala. at WorkPlay - Canteen*

Sept. 15, 2026 in Orlando, Fla. at The Social*

Sept. 16, 2026 in Atlanta, Ga. at Center Stage - The Loft*

Sept. 18, 2026 in Nashville, Tenn. at Cannery Hall - The Mil+

Sept. 19, 2026 in Charlotte, N.C. at Neighborhood Theatre+

Sept. 20, 2026 in Washington, D.C. at The Atlantis+

Sept. 23, 2026 in Cambridge, Mass. at The Middle East*

Sept. 24, 2026 in New York, N.Y. at The Mercury Lounge*

Sept. 25, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pa. at World Cafe Live*

Sept. 27, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pa. at City Winery Pittsburgh*

Sept. 29, 2026 in Ferndale, Mich. at The Magic Bag #

Oct. 1, 2026 in Indianapolis, Ind. at Hoosier Dome #

Oct. 4, 2026 in Chicago, Ill. at Chop Shop #

Oct. 7, 2026 in Des Moines, Iowa at xBk Live #

Oct. 9, 2026 in Denver, Colo. at Lost Lake #

Oct. 11, 2026 in Salt Lake City, Utah at Soundwell #

Oct. 13, 2026 in Portland, Ore. at Holocene #

Oct. 14, 2026 in Seattle, Wash. at Neumos - Barboza #

Oct. 18, 2026 in San Francisco, Calif. at Brick & Mortar Music Hall #

Oct. 20, 2026 in Los Angeles, Calif. at The Echo #

Oct. 21, 2026 in San Diego, Calif. at House of Blues San Diego #

*support from Ava Liv Mabry

+support from Alyssa Flaherty

#support from Abigail Osborn

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