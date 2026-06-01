Kelela Releases New Song 'Point Blank' And Announced World Tour

(The Chamber Group) Kelela releases "point blank," the third single from her upcoming album new avatar, out July 10th via Warp Records. Produced by Oscar Scheller, the track arrives as a gift to fans alongside the announcement and live pre-sale of her first full multinational tour in years: new avatar live.
Following "idea 1" and "linknb," "point blank" centers on the emotional weight of romantic misogynoir and the labor of loving someone who mistakes your care for endless resource. Kelela brings her friends into the conversation, naming a dynamic many know but rarely hear articulated this clearly. The bridge is where the song exhales - the one moment of physical satisfaction in a track that otherwise refuses to give an inch. She's not asking for more. She's taking what she wants and leaving the rest behind.
"I first outline the baseline dynamic, which is that we're expected to endure men's inability to self-regulate," she explains. "The fantasy many of us are invested in is one where we do such a good job of holding space that it starts to rub off on our partner over time, eventually inducing some sort of revelation and building their emotional maturity. Yet the more we pour into men, the more entitled they become." In Kelela's words: "We are down bad."
In support of new avatar, Kelela will embark on her new avatar live world tour, marking her most anticipated live run and her first time bringing this scale of show to audiences across North America, Europe, and the UK. Local presales begin Wednesday, June 3 at 12 PM local time. Public on-sale begins Friday, June 5 at 10 AM local time.
North America
Sep 8 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox
Sep 9 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Sep 13 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
Sep 15 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Sep 16 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Sep 17 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Sep 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Sep 23 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
Sep 24 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Sep 27 - San Francisco, CA - Portola Music Festival*
Oct 5 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Oct 6 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
Oct 7 - Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
Oct 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
Oct 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
Oct 13 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Oct 15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Oct 16-17 - Miami, FL - III Points*
Europe & UK
Oct 21 - Lisbon, PT - LAV
Oct 22 - Madrid, SP - Sala Lab/Wagon
Oct 23 - Barcelona, SP - La Paloma
Oct 27 - Paris, FR - Elysee Montmartre
Oct 28 - Cologne, DE - Stollwerk
Oct 29 - Berlin, DE - Huxleys Neue Welt
Oct 31 - Turin, IT - C2C Festival*
Nov 2 - Brussels, BE - La Madeleine
Nov 3 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso
Nov 4 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
*Festival Dates
Kelela Releases New Song 'Point Blank' And Announced World Tour
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