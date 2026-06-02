Faouzia Announces 'Film Noir (fin)'

(align) Today, internationally renowned vocalist, songwriter, and global breakout artist Faouzia announces FILM NOIR (fin), the deluxe edition of her debut album, releasing June 12. FILM NOIR (fin) will feature 3 brand-new tracks and includes Faouzia's latest single "BIRTHDAY," released this past Friday.

Says Faouzia on the announcement of FILM NOIR (fin), "three new songs bridging us out of the world of FILM NOIR . these songs are my afterthoughts ~ an epilogue , of sorts . we're off to a foreign place . a place you're dragged to by the hands of hope only to find acceptance patiently waiting on the other side . this is so bittersweet . i don't want this story to ever end ... so let's carry it with us into the next chapter & the next one & the one after that . don't you worry , we'll be happy"

FILM NOIR (fin) and "BIRTHDAY" arrive as Faouzia gears up for her nearly sold-out FILM NOIR TOUR, her first international run in almost four years. The trek kicks off next month in Berlin before hitting major European cities including Cologne, Brussels, Amsterdam, Paris, and London. It then heads to North America in July, beginning in Detroit and continuing through key markets including Minneapolis, Vancouver, Seattle, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, Brooklyn, and Toronto before wrapping at the end of August. The FILM NOIR TOUR also includes select stops at major festivals such as Jazzablanca in Morocco, Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland, Lollapalooza in Chicago, and Outside Lands in San Francisco. Due to overwhelming demand during pre-sale, including immediate sellouts in multiple markets, several venues were upgraded and second dates added.

Related Stories

News > Faouzia